Menu

Nicolas LABORIE

COURBEVOIE

En résumé

Dynamique, volontaire
Habitué aux pressions externe (administration, environnement)

Mes compétences :
Mécanique
Gestion de projet
Energie

Entreprises

  • Total - Company site representative

    COURBEVOIE 2015 - maintenant Management and follow up of Subsea construction in AKER yard in Egersund, Norway. Around 2M manhours in 2 years.

  • Total - Field operation Control manager

    COURBEVOIE 2014 - 2015 In charge of the preparation of the operation of a new offshore bloc in Angola for:
    - human ressources
    - contract follow up, including an inovative operating services contract
    - planning
    - cost control
    - documentation control

  • Total - Tendering leader

    COURBEVOIE 2013 - 2014 Tendering leader on a full operating contract services of 2 FPSOs including subsea for a major Oil Angolan project.

  • Total - Tendering coordinator

    COURBEVOIE 2012 - 2013 Coordination de l'appel d'offre pour un contrat concernant la réalisation de 2 FPSO pour l'angola

  • TOTAL (TIGF) - Chef de projet

    2009 - 2012 2 projets d'environ 6M€ chacun ainsi que divers projets moins important.

  • TOTAL raffinage - Responsable d'arrêt

    COURBEVOIE 2009 - 2009 Gestion d'un arrêt d'unité de raffinage.
    Budget : 6M€
    Planning : 5 semaines de travaux
    Effectifs : 150 personnes

  • TOTAL raffinage - Fiabiliste

    COURBEVOIE 2006 - 2009 Etude de fiabilisation d'équipement de production (machines tournantes, instrumantation ...)
    Mise en place d'une démarche participative sur un site industriel majeur.

  • TOTAL (Grande Paroisse _ GPN) - Ingénieur sécurité

    2003 - 2006 Mise en place d'une démarche pro-active en matuère de sécurité sur un site comportant des enjeux majeurs en terme de sécurité.

Formations

  • Ecole Catholique Des Arts Et Métiers (Lyon)

    Lyon 1997 - 2002

  • Lycée Pierre Termier

    Grenoble 1994 - 1997 option mathématique

Réseau