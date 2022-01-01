Nicolas LABORIE

Dynamique, volontaire
Habitué aux pressions externe (administration, environnement)
Mes compétences :
Mécanique
Gestion de projet
Energie
Entreprises
Total
- Company site representative
COURBEVOIE2015 - maintenantManagement and follow up of Subsea construction in AKER yard in Egersund, Norway. Around 2M manhours in 2 years.
Total
- Field operation Control manager
COURBEVOIE2014 - 2015In charge of the preparation of the operation of a new offshore bloc in Angola for:
- human ressources
- contract follow up, including an inovative operating services contract
- planning
- cost control
- documentation control
Total
- Tendering leader
COURBEVOIE2013 - 2014Tendering leader on a full operating contract services of 2 FPSOs including subsea for a major Oil Angolan project.
Total
- Tendering coordinator
COURBEVOIE2012 - 2013Coordination de l'appel d'offre pour un contrat concernant la réalisation de 2 FPSO pour l'angola
TOTAL (TIGF)
- Chef de projet
2009 - 20122 projets d'environ 6M€ chacun ainsi que divers projets moins important.
TOTAL raffinage
- Responsable d'arrêt
COURBEVOIE2009 - 2009Gestion d'un arrêt d'unité de raffinage.
Budget : 6M€
Planning : 5 semaines de travaux
Effectifs : 150 personnes
TOTAL raffinage
- Fiabiliste
COURBEVOIE2006 - 2009Etude de fiabilisation d'équipement de production (machines tournantes, instrumantation ...)
Mise en place d'une démarche participative sur un site industriel majeur.
TOTAL (Grande Paroisse _ GPN)
- Ingénieur sécurité
2003 - 2006Mise en place d'une démarche pro-active en matuère de sécurité sur un site comportant des enjeux majeurs en terme de sécurité.