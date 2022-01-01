Menu

Nicolas LAFITTE

BORDEAUX

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Design
DNA
Femto
MEMS
Microelectronics
Modelling
Nanotechnologies

Entreprises

  • University of Tokyo, RCAST - Project manager at University of Tokyo, RCAST

    2012 - maintenant

  • LIMMS (CNRS-IIS) - PhD Student

    2008 - 2012 LIMMS is an international research unit on MEMS and NEMS operated in joint names of France, CNRS - Département ST2I-, and Japan, Institute of Indutrial Science (IIS), The University of Tokyo. It is located in Komaba Campus (II), Tokyo.
    As part of my research work, I am exploring model and control of nanotweezers in order to design and integrate a system to manipulate DNA molecules.

  • STMicroelectronics - Trainee Student

    2008 - 2008 Design of an Antenna Switch for UMTS and GSM applications in SOI CMOS.
    (7-months internship)

  • Intillapy NGO, Chile - Volunteer

    2007 - 2007 Supervise workgroups of solar cooker for persons with low resources.
    (5 months)

  • Los Gorriones, Peru - Volunteer

    2007 - 2007 Volunteer in a children house.
    (4 months)

  • University of Kumamoto, Japan - Trainee Student

    2006 - 2006 Design of a CMOS Low Power Low Frequency Oscillator.
    (3-month internship)

  • CENBG, Bordeaux Gradignan - Trainee Student

    2005 - 2005 ASIC Layout, 1-month internship.

  • I2S, Land of Vision - Trainee Student

    2003 - 2003 1-month "Industrial" Internship.

Formations

