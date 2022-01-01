Nicolas LAFITTE

Mes compétences :
Design
DNA
Femto
MEMS
Microelectronics
Modelling
Nanotechnologies
Entreprises
University of Tokyo, RCAST
- Project manager at University of Tokyo, RCAST
2012 - maintenant
LIMMS (CNRS-IIS)
- PhD Student
2008 - 2012LIMMS is an international research unit on MEMS and NEMS operated in joint names of France, CNRS - Département ST2I-, and Japan, Institute of Indutrial Science (IIS), The University of Tokyo. It is located in Komaba Campus (II), Tokyo.
As part of my research work, I am exploring model and control of nanotweezers in order to design and integrate a system to manipulate DNA molecules.
STMicroelectronics
- Trainee Student
2008 - 2008Design of an Antenna Switch for UMTS and GSM applications in SOI CMOS.
(7-months internship)
Intillapy NGO, Chile
- Volunteer
2007 - 2007Supervise workgroups of solar cooker for persons with low resources.
(5 months)
Los Gorriones, Peru
- Volunteer
2007 - 2007Volunteer in a children house.
(4 months)
University of Kumamoto, Japan
- Trainee Student
2006 - 2006Design of a CMOS Low Power Low Frequency Oscillator.
(3-month internship)