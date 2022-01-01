Nicolas LAINE

My assets and main areas of focus are :



MANAGEMENT

TOURISM 360

CRM / SCC *

E-COMMERCE

AGILE PM



Typical SCC * missions :



- day to day run, team engagement, leadership & management, incentives and rewarding, SLAs, plan & size

- cost models and control, rolling forecasts & KPIs reporting, leakage, cross-sale & upgrades, ancillaries, VIP packages,

- staff attrition, hire and train new talents, skills management, best practices, feedbacks and lessons learnt,

- business improvement, process optimization, new projects, organization tuning, additional revenue,

- customer experience and journey, satisfaction, acquisition and retention, support and escalation, health & safety, ….



Coming from a project and method tech background, SCC is a fantastic field of opportunities for improvement. All the years of experience acquired in the tourism business help me identify and launch initiatives. SCC is not just a cost, it is an asset for the company and can heavily drive the CRM and support the online sales; therefore it has become strategic to deliver additional value to our customers and help differentiating over competitors.



Please request my resume for additional information.



* Sales & Customer Care



Mes compétences :

Business

E-commerce

Ecommerce

Expertise

Management

Média

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Project Management

New media

Sales

Tourism

Gestion de projet