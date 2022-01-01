Nicolas LAINE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
My assets and main areas of focus are :
MANAGEMENT
TOURISM 360
CRM / SCC *
E-COMMERCE
AGILE PM
Typical SCC * missions :
- day to day run, team engagement, leadership & management, incentives and rewarding, SLAs, plan & size
- cost models and control, rolling forecasts & KPIs reporting, leakage, cross-sale & upgrades, ancillaries, VIP packages,
- staff attrition, hire and train new talents, skills management, best practices, feedbacks and lessons learnt,
- business improvement, process optimization, new projects, organization tuning, additional revenue,
- customer experience and journey, satisfaction, acquisition and retention, support and escalation, health & safety, ….
Coming from a project and method tech background, SCC is a fantastic field of opportunities for improvement. All the years of experience acquired in the tourism business help me identify and launch initiatives. SCC is not just a cost, it is an asset for the company and can heavily drive the CRM and support the online sales; therefore it has become strategic to deliver additional value to our customers and help differentiating over competitors.
Please request my resume for additional information.
* Sales & Customer Care
Mes compétences :
Business
E-commerce
Ecommerce
Expertise
Management
Média
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
New media
Sales
Tourism
Gestion de projet