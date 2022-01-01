Menu

Nicolas LAINE

PARIS

En résumé

My assets and main areas of focus are :

MANAGEMENT
TOURISM 360
CRM / SCC *
E-COMMERCE
AGILE PM

Typical SCC * missions :

- day to day run, team engagement, leadership & management, incentives and rewarding, SLAs, plan & size
- cost models and control, rolling forecasts & KPIs reporting, leakage, cross-sale & upgrades, ancillaries, VIP packages,
- staff attrition, hire and train new talents, skills management, best practices, feedbacks and lessons learnt,
- business improvement, process optimization, new projects, organization tuning, additional revenue,
- customer experience and journey, satisfaction, acquisition and retention, support and escalation, health & safety, ….

Coming from a project and method tech background, SCC is a fantastic field of opportunities for improvement. All the years of experience acquired in the tourism business help me identify and launch initiatives. SCC is not just a cost, it is an asset for the company and can heavily drive the CRM and support the online sales; therefore it has become strategic to deliver additional value to our customers and help differentiating over competitors.

Please request my resume for additional information.

* Sales & Customer Care

Entreprises

  • Deolan, Paris, Bordeaux, Grenoble - Product & tech director

    2013 - maintenant Domain : eCRM / tourism SCC – ancillaries, travel execution, customer experience and data management platform
    Key figures : 40 staff, startup with 2,5M€ raised on august 2013, +70 airlines, +100 stopovers, 100% french TO & charters
    Management : 15 staff: product, IT and projects
    Achievements : 3 years product strategy, scope and roadmap ; agile and lean organization pattern, ITIL structured support services ; « platform thinking » implementation, v1 in june 2014, v2 in dec 2014 ; big data new product line

  • Lastminute.com, London, Travelocity Group – Sabre - SCC strategy director EMEA

    2012 - 2013 Domain : eTourism - Audit, strategy, projects, business improvement, best practices, business plan, global organization
    Key figures : 680 staff (half offshore), budget 20m£, 4 brands, +10 markets
    Management : 12 staff: project managers, business analysts; cost control manager
    Achievements : SCC PMO ; reduce fragmentation ; organization alignment throughout markets; scaling and leveraging teams and tools (WFM, CRM, BO, ...) within Sabre and Travelocity group ; driving strategic initiatives roadmap including Sitel contract termination and RFP ; head global customer experience project together with marketing

  • Lastminute.com, Paris, Travelocity Group – Sabre - Projects and SCC director France (B2C)

    2011 - 2012 Domain : eTourism – Call center, client support and services
    Key figures : Offshore budget 2,5 m€; 5k complaints, 120k sale calls, 150k post sale contact, 250k pax
    Management : 30 staff +100 offshore ; call B2C, support, BO, complaints, France project management, corporate services
    Achievements : New inhouse senior call B2C (+45% conv.) ; new selling system (+70%) ; complaints process and cost optimization (-42%) ; new quality team (+3 pts CSAT) ; new operational KPIs dashboard ; offshore organization improvements (+5 pts conv.) ; process integration (ie : fullfilment, -52% errors)

  • Groupe Nouvelles Frontieres, Paris, TUI Travel PLC - SCC director (B2B & B2B2C)

    2009 - 2011 Domain : Tourism - Call center, client support and services, , airport desks
    Key figures : Budget 7,2M€ ; 15k complaints, 160k calls, 500k pax
    Management : 100 staff + 40 onshore: call B2B, support, backoffice, fullfilment / visas and airports, regulation, health & safety, complaints
    Achievements : Cost reduction per pax treated (-23%), reporting KPIs & dashboard ; incentive plan ; QOS team (CSAT, surveys, …) ; VIP services ; eFullfilment ; visa and complaints onshoring ; airport sales (x4) and shop concept

  • Groupe Nouvelles Frontieres, Paris, TUI Travel PLC - Projets, methods and tools director

    2008 - 2009 Domain : Tourism - Audit, project management, organization, quality
    Key figures : 9M€ IT and projects budget
    Management : 7/8 staff, project managers, trainers, business experts
    Achievements : Job cuts plan (140/500) project ; new inventory system deployment (training, change management, support, …) ; new partnerships (MicronNexus, Expedia, LastMinute, …) and product lines ( Marmara LC) ; head of H&S and agencies sales SPOC

