Nicolas LANGLOIS D'ESTAINTOT

-
Bfinance
- Investment Research Analyst Trainee
QUIMPER
2013 - 2013
Reporting to the head of the analysts. Quantitative and qualitative analysis, data analysis, investment advisory, debt advisory and treasury solution, Bloomberg.
-
Handilink
- Public and Media Relations Manager
2012 - 2013
* Non-profit organization that aims to promote the professional integration of persons with disabilities. ;
* Organization of a Forum with 17 companies and more than a hundred attendants looking for a job. ;
* Organization of two coaching to help person with disabilities to work on their CV and pass an interview.
-
Au Sein de la Mode
- Public and Media Relations Manager
2011 - 2012
* Non-profit organization with the mission of collecting funds to support breast cancer research and organize event to create better awareness among people. ;
* Organization of a fashion show. ;
* Direction of the auction which has permitted to collect 5000 EUR to support breast cancer research.
-
ClubPoker Radio
- Consultant
2010 - maintenant
Weekly chronic about game theory on the most listened poker radio in France (Between 30'000 and 80'000 plays weekly).
-
Self-Employed
- Professional Poker Player
2008 - 2013
* Cash Game mid-stakes to high-stakes, live and online. ;
* Risk-management, Game theory, Analysis of dynamics, Session reviews. ;
* Coaching of low stakes players.