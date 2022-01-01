Menu

Nicolas LANGLOIS D'ESTAINTOT

QUIMPER

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Bfinance - Investment Research Analyst Trainee

    QUIMPER 2013 - 2013 Reporting to the head of the analysts. Quantitative and qualitative analysis, data analysis, investment advisory, debt advisory and treasury solution, Bloomberg.

  • Handilink - Public and Media Relations Manager

    2012 - 2013 * Non-profit organization that aims to promote the professional integration of persons with disabilities. ;
    * Organization of a Forum with 17 companies and more than a hundred attendants looking for a job. ;
    * Organization of two coaching to help person with disabilities to work on their CV and pass an interview.

  • Au Sein de la Mode - Public and Media Relations Manager

    2011 - 2012 * Non-profit organization with the mission of collecting funds to support breast cancer research and organize event to create better awareness among people. ;
    * Organization of a fashion show. ;
    * Direction of the auction which has permitted to collect 5000 EUR to support breast cancer research.

  • ClubPoker Radio - Consultant

    2010 - maintenant Weekly chronic about game theory on the most listened poker radio in France (Between 30'000 and 80'000 plays weekly).

  • Self-Employed - Professional Poker Player

    2008 - 2013 * Cash Game mid-stakes to high-stakes, live and online. ;
    * Risk-management, Game theory, Analysis of dynamics, Session reviews. ;
    * Coaching of low stakes players.

Formations

Réseau