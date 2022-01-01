Nicolas LAPHIN

Reliable,person of integrity, rigourous, attention for detail.
Family Office
- Accountant/consolidator
2012 - maintenantDAY-TO-DAY WORK
Book entries and data input for an investment group under IFRS, including accruals, prepayments, intercompany transactions, investments revaluation and foreign exchange revaluation.
Control of management fees invoices.
Maintenance of various control documents related to investments.
MONTHLY WORK
Monthly close including reconciliations of all balance sheet accounts for a group of 15 companies.
Monthly reconciliations of 70 investments.
Preparation of monthly management accounts (balance sheet, profit & loss and cash flows) including detailed explanations of variances.
Preparation of quarterly funding requests.
YEAR END/ANNUAL WORK
Year end close.
Preparation of financial statements including supporting financial tables.
Preparation of yearly budget for the group including detailed calculations and analysis.
Preparation of audit files.
Liaison with funds and auditors.
IOTA
- Accountant/consolidator
2008 - 2012DAY-TO-DAY WORK
Book entries and data input for a Swiss and Nigerian subsidiary, including banks, petty cash, purchase/sale, accruals, prepayments and intercompany transactions.
Ad hoc follow-up and reconciliations for management, including banks and petty cash reconciliations, aged balances, tax matters, budget and forecast.
Project leader on Sage 100 including system maintenance.
Implementation of internal procedure for the group.
Implementation of IFRS standards.
MONTHLY WORK
Monthly close including reconciliations of balance sheet account for 5 companies.
Monthly reconciliation of intercompany transactions.
Preparation of monthly management accounts.
Monthly analysis on management request.
YEAR END/ANNUAL WORK
Year end close.
Preparation of financial statements including supporting financial tables for 2 companies.
Yearly consolidation process with 20 active subsidiaries (TO=100M€), in compliance with IFRS standards.
Preparation of consolidated financial statements.
Preparation of audit files.
Liaison with auditors.