Nicolas LAUTREC

GRENOBLE

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Actuellement technicien support et formateur chez MK2I, je recherche un poste de technicien support sur site auprès des utilisateurs ou des serveurs

Mes compétences :
Active Directory
AD
Personal Home Page
Network Appliance
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Linux
HTML
Cascading Style Sheets
BAL
Apple Mac
Apple
Android
Active Directory 2003

Entreprises

  • Darver - Responsable du systeme informati

    maintenant

  • MK2I Informatique - Formateur et Tecnicien Support

    2015 - maintenant Support aux utilisateurs
    Formation sur site au solution de l'entreprise
    dépannage mobile et matériel

  • Axone Group - Technicien support téléphnique

    SAINT MARTIN D'HERES 2015 - 2015

  • Air Liquide - Technicien support

    Paris 2014 - 2015 Aide a l'utilisateurs et support du matériel

  • Sogeti - Technicien Hotline/Support

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2012 - 2015 Technicien Hotline/Support Sogeti a Montbonnot (38)
    Sur un parc informatique de 6000 machines, windows, mac linux dans un environnement scientifique et bureautique.

    * Assistance et dépannage téléphoniques
    * Gestion des objets AD 2003 - 2010 ;

  • Darver - Responsable informatique

    2012 - 2012 Responsable informatique chez Darver à Vendargues (34)
    Au sein d'une entreprise de BTP 40 postes sous windows.
    * Assistance et dépannage utilisateurs
    * Gestions des objets AD et BAL exchange ;
    * Gestion des droits d'accès aux répertoires partagés ;
    * Démarrage du projet de serveur NTFS et exchange ;
    * Gestion du parc informatique et des sauvegardes ;

  • RSI Alpes - Technicien

    2011 - 2012 Technicien assistance Utilisateurs au RSI des Alpes
    Gestion du parc informatique à destination des associations suite à un renouvellement du parc.
    - Assistance et dépannage utilisateurs
    - Développement d'application web

Formations

  • CNAM

    Paris 2010 - 2011 BTS

  • AFPA

    Toulouse 2007 - 2008 Bac Pro

