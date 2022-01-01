Nicolas LAUTREC

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Grenoble
Actuellement technicien support et formateur chez MK2I, je recherche un poste de technicien support sur site auprès des utilisateurs ou des serveurs
Mes compétences :
Active Directory
AD
Personal Home Page
Network Appliance
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Linux
HTML
Cascading Style Sheets
BAL
Apple Mac
Apple
Android
Active Directory 2003