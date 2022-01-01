Retail
Nicolas LE BALC'H
Nicolas LE BALC'H
Rectorat
Technicien ITRF "Responsable fonctionnel et informatique"
Montpellier
En résumé
Mes compétences :
SQL
Linux
Informatique
Applications métiers Education Nationale
Entreprises
Rectorat
- Technicien ITRF "Responsable fonctionnel et informatique"
Informatique | Montpellier (34000)
2020 - maintenant
Responsable fonctionnel et informatique - Dafpen
Rectorat Montpellier
- Technicien ITRF "Correspondant fonctionnel"
Informatique | Montpellier (34000)
2010 - 2020
Responsable cellule informatique et bureautique - DEC
Rectorat Orleans
- Technicien ITRF "ADSI Epp" administrateur de base de données
2009 - 2010
Gestion SIRH
Rectorat Montpellier
- Technicien EPLE niveau 1. 2 .3
2006 - 2009
Assistance technique et logiciel auprès des établissements
de la région Languedoc - Roussillon
DELL
- Agent de maitrise Hotliner
MONTPELLIER
2005 - 2006
- Société de Vente en informatique.
- Agent de maitrise Hotliner au service Entreprises.
. Prise en charge des client
. Diagnostic Materiel
. Support logiciel
. Gestion interventions
Dom Informatique
- Technico-Commercial
2003 - 2005
- Magasin de vente en informatique ( neuf et occasion )
Services de réparations
- Technico-Commercial.
. Gestion espace de vente
. Prise en charge des clients et du services SAV
. Ouverture et fermeture du magasin
Formations
Lycée Jean Mermoz
Montpellier
2001 - 2003
BTS IG - Administration réseau
Réseau
Alexis RONDEAU
Chantal LACROIX
David PUSO
Dominique MOLINIER
Geoffroy POSSO
Jerome AGUERA
Natalia LE GUELLEC
Pierre SAUVAGE
Sébastien PRENZA
Viviane SIMEON