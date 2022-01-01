Menu

Nicolas LE BALC'H

  • Rectorat
  • Technicien ITRF "Responsable fonctionnel et informatique"

Montpellier

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SQL
Linux
Informatique
Applications métiers Education Nationale

Entreprises

  • Rectorat - Technicien ITRF "Responsable fonctionnel et informatique"

    Informatique | Montpellier (34000) 2020 - maintenant Responsable fonctionnel et informatique - Dafpen

  • Rectorat Montpellier - Technicien ITRF "Correspondant fonctionnel"

    Informatique | Montpellier (34000) 2010 - 2020 Responsable cellule informatique et bureautique - DEC

  • Rectorat Orleans - Technicien ITRF "ADSI Epp" administrateur de base de données

    2009 - 2010 Gestion SIRH

  • Rectorat Montpellier - Technicien EPLE niveau 1. 2 .3

    2006 - 2009 Assistance technique et logiciel auprès des établissements

    de la région Languedoc - Roussillon

  • DELL - Agent de maitrise Hotliner

    MONTPELLIER 2005 - 2006 - Société de Vente en informatique.

    - Agent de maitrise Hotliner au service Entreprises.
    . Prise en charge des client
    . Diagnostic Materiel
    . Support logiciel
    . Gestion interventions

  • Dom Informatique - Technico-Commercial

    2003 - 2005 - Magasin de vente en informatique ( neuf et occasion )
    Services de réparations

    - Technico-Commercial.
    . Gestion espace de vente
    . Prise en charge des clients et du services SAV
    . Ouverture et fermeture du magasin

Formations

