Menu

Nicolas LE GARLANTEZEC

Levallois-Perret

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Croix

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Plastic Omnium - Plant Engineer - Chef de Projet Usine

    Levallois-Perret 2016 - maintenant

  • Alten - Ingénieur Génie Industriel

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2013 - 2016

Formations