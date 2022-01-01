Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nicolas LE GARLANTEZEC
Ajouter
Nicolas LE GARLANTEZEC
Levallois-Perret
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Croix
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Plastic Omnium
- Plant Engineer - Chef de Projet Usine
Levallois-Perret
2016 - maintenant
Alten
- Ingénieur Génie Industriel
Boulogne-Billancourt
2013 - 2016
Formations
EIPC (Ecole D'Ingénieur Du Pas De Calais > EILCO)
Longuenesse
2009 - 2012
Ingénieur Genie Industriel