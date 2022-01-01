Nicolas LECLERT

Lehman Brothers
- Analyst M&A in Financial Institutions
2007 - maintenant
Analyst in Mergers and Acquisitions in FIG
Prepared financial and macro-economic analyses for client presentations
· Realised valuation and transaction models of Asset Managers, Insurers and Banks (Merger, Appraisal Value, Accretion/Dilution,
Cash Flows Analysis)
· Produced detailed analyses on capital position and stock perception of listed Insurers, French Banks and Mutuals
· Prepared marketing books presenting market-related solutions and assumed for coordination with ECM and DCM coverage teams
· Transaction experience includes:
– Advisory of a major French Bank on treatment of its minority interests under Basel II (€6bn) – Proposed solutions to optimize capital position and modelled capital structure and P&L impacts for both the Bank and its shareholders
- Confidential: Advisory of an Insurance Group on the potential acquisition in domestic market – Worked extensively on valuation and structuring of the transaction for a consortium (complex Appraisal Value, Pro Forma, Synergy and Cash Flows Analysis, Solvency I/Capital Position (Basel) and P&L impacts for all parties)