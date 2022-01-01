Menu

Nicolas LECOINTRE

Blagnac

Election législatives 2022

  • Airbus Group - Multi-Systèmes Physical Architecte

    Blagnac 2015 - maintenant

  • Airbus Operations SAS - Toulouse - Nacelle Integration Engineer

    2011 - 2015

  • Aeroconseil for Airbus France - Toulouse - Aeronautic Engineer

    2008 - 2011 Physical Installation Manager (P.I.M) within A350XWB IPT “Avionics Resources” (ATA42 IMA/ADCN + ATA31 Recorders / 80 persons)
    Activities:
    o Workpackage leader and IPT leader's deputy for all installation-related subjects for our equipments inside the A350XWB.
    o Lead complex subjects and ensure coordination with suppliers and Airbus transverse domains (engineering, ESI/MSI, safety, configuration, FAL ...) to provide technical solutions to program, on time and on quality.
    o IPT representative for aircraft meetings on installation (aircraft 3D model/ clash reviews, weekly program reviews, MG milestones, PDR/CDR).
    o For IMA xxRDs: requirements specification, design V&V, aircraft 3D model follow-up.
    o Monitoring and support to ADCN and Recorders installation documents authors.

  • Airbus France - Saint-nazaire - Engineer Intern

    2007 - 2007 Project Manager in the Project & Industrial Means department

    o Responsible for two projects concerning the purchase of means of production. Activities: mechanical analysis and profitability study. Defining project schedules, organise meeting, provide and install solutions on prod line.

    o Member of a team working on the transfer of an 8000m² production line (Power8). Activities: Responsible of writing the requirements & specifications, meeting the clients and studying the business propositions about mechanical feasibility and cost.

Formations

  • Cranfield University (Cranfield)

    Cranfield 2007 - 2008 Design Aeronautique

    Double Diplome avec Centrale Nantes

    Courses: Structure, Airframe systems, Performance, Detail stressing, Composites
    Group project (6 months): Cabin layout manager in CATIA. Integration of systems assemblies
    Individual project (4months): Wing composite structure design of an UAV

  • Ecole Centrale ECN

    Nantes 2005 - 2008 The courses include Mechanical Engineering, Fluids Dynamics, Thermal, Manufacturing, Statistic, Electronics, Finance, Management.
    Double-diploma with cranfield university

