Nicolas LECOINTRE

Airbus Operations SAS - Toulouse
- Nacelle Integration Engineer
2011 - 2015
Aeroconseil for Airbus France - Toulouse
- Aeronautic Engineer
2008 - 2011Physical Installation Manager (P.I.M) within A350XWB IPT “Avionics Resources” (ATA42 IMA/ADCN + ATA31 Recorders / 80 persons)
Activities:
o Workpackage leader and IPT leader's deputy for all installation-related subjects for our equipments inside the A350XWB.
o Lead complex subjects and ensure coordination with suppliers and Airbus transverse domains (engineering, ESI/MSI, safety, configuration, FAL ...) to provide technical solutions to program, on time and on quality.
o IPT representative for aircraft meetings on installation (aircraft 3D model/ clash reviews, weekly program reviews, MG milestones, PDR/CDR).
o For IMA xxRDs: requirements specification, design V&V, aircraft 3D model follow-up.
o Monitoring and support to ADCN and Recorders installation documents authors.
Airbus France - Saint-nazaire
- Engineer Intern
2007 - 2007Project Manager in the Project & Industrial Means department
o Responsible for two projects concerning the purchase of means of production. Activities: mechanical analysis and profitability study. Defining project schedules, organise meeting, provide and install solutions on prod line.
o Member of a team working on the transfer of an 8000m² production line (Power8). Activities: Responsible of writing the requirements & specifications, meeting the clients and studying the business propositions about mechanical feasibility and cost.
Formations
Cranfield University (Cranfield)
Cranfield2007 - 2008Design Aeronautique
Double Diplome avec Centrale Nantes
Courses: Structure, Airframe systems, Performance, Detail stressing, Composites
Group project (6 months): Cabin layout manager in CATIA. Integration of systems assemblies
Individual project (4months): Wing composite structure design of an UAV