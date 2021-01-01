Nicolas ONGARO

-
Danone
- Category Manager (assignement)
Paris
2016 - maintenant
-
Apex SPRL
- Owner
2014 - maintenant
-
MARS
- Key Customer Manager (Assignment)
2014 - 2015
Clients: Delhaize, Provera, Resuma for 2 categories (Pet Care and Food)
Key accountabilities:
- Turnover and P&L Management: Promotion plans conception, introductions, Cat Man Projects setup and follow-up. Business review on short and medium terms (1 to 3 years)
- Negotiation Management: negotiations 2015 & 2016.
-
Perfetti Van Melle
- Key Account Manager (Assignment)
2013 - 2014
Clients : Carrefour, Mestdagh
Key accountabilities:
- Specific focus on check-out Strategy, promotion plans conception, Cat Man projects setup and follow-up.
- Turnover and P&L management to define client orientation for the next years.
- Negotiation Management: negotiations 2014
-
Mars
- Field Project Manager (Assignment)
2013 - 2013
Key accountabilities:
- Follow up of the Perfect Store project on Chocolate and Pet care (optimizing field store visits through best practice and fact base analysis)
- Internal en field coordination
- Deep analysis of the results & recommendation.
-
Sara Lee
- Key Account Manager (Assignment)
Villepinte
2012 - 2013
Clients: Carrefour, Colruyt, Makro, Provera, Intermarché
Key accountabilities:
- Turnover and P&L management: promotion plans conception, Cat Man projects setup and follow-up,
- Negotiation Management: negotiations 2013
- Business facilitator: share of best practice, link between different sales team of marketing team. Cross functional meeting within de L’Or EspressO workgroup.
-
Colgate Palmolive
- Customer Development Manager (Global assignment 18 months)
Bois-Colombes
2011 - 2012
Clients: Carrefour
Key accountabilities:
- Turnover and P&L management: Promotion plans conception, Cat Man projects setup and follow-up, strong and deep analysis of the P&L to increase Gross to Net and develop margin.
- Negotiation Management: negotiations 2012 with Carrefour in the global environment (G5).
- Team Management: Responsible for a sales trainee.
-
Unilever
- Sales Manager Sanex (Global assignment 18 months)
Rueil-Malmaison
2011 - 2011
Clients: Carrefour, Delhaize and Colruyt directly
Key accountabilities:
- Team Management: Management of the whole Sanex Sales Department and responsible for a 9-persons team (3 managers and 6 employees).
- Clients: Carrefour, Delhaize, Colruyt in direct management (negotiation, promo, assortment, Business Review, etc)
- Cross function: responsible for international reporting and follow up & coordinator for the total Sanex business.
- Transition Manager: Responsible for the transition of Sanex brand to new owner Colgate
-
Sara Lee
- Custumer Team Leader Carrefour & Delhaize (Global assignment 18 months)
Villepinte
2011 - 2011
Clients: Carrefour, Delhaize
Key accountabilities:
- Turnover Development: Promotion plans conception, Cat Man Projects setup and follow-up.
- Negotiation Management: negotiations 2011 with Carrefour and Delhaize.
- Budgets Management and Transition management: investments relevance and profitability analysis, customer profit and loss accounts continuous control and transition management of major brands to the new owner Unilever.
- Team Management: responsible for a sales assistant & coordination of the Field Sales Force.
-
Nexus Consulting
- Owner
2011 - 2014
-
The Nielsen Company
- Senior Sales Expert
New York
2008 - 2011
- Customers: Ferrero, Kraft, Coca Cola, Reckitt & Benckiser, Colgate Palmolive, Mars, Beiersdorf, etc.
- Sales Development: customer loyalty development, strategic customer turnover and profitability development, particularly towards the sales management boards.
- Project Management: Coordination, execution and follow-up for the selling of Nielsen solutions, unifier role (internally and externally) around those solutions.
- CRM: setup and management of high-level customer relationship (Sales Manager, Com. Dev. Manager, Field Sales Manager, etc)
-
Danone Group
- Key Account Manager
Paris
2004 - 2008
- Clients: Intermarché, Provera (Cora, Match, Delfood), Champion.
- Turnover Development : Sales Plans setup (SWOT Matrix, Growth trees), promotion plans conception, Cat Man Projects setup and follow-up (introductions management, assortments management, shelf share management)
- Negotiation Management: 4 round negotiations with national purchasing centrals, 2 round international negotiations. (LDIT - Provera International Contract / Agenor - Intermarché International Contract).
- Budgets Management: budget management, investments relevance and profitability analysis, customer profit and loss accounts continuous control.
- Strategic decision making: Member of the « Sales and Marketing Corporate Board », in charge of mid- and long-term sales strategy elaboration.
-
Danone Group
- Regional Account Manager
Paris
2002 - 2004
- Responsibilities :
the field optimization for the agreements taken “en centrale”: Promo volume, shelfshare development, category management projects setup, new products introduction follow-up, etc...
- Management :
A 3-persons merchandiser team which was taking in charge promotion installation, shelf arrangements, etc.
-
Arcelor Mittal
- Key Account Manager assistant
2001 - 2001
My activities at the company included account management, steel selling and price negotiation, setting-up and follow-up of the contracts.