Nicolas ONGARO

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Négociation
Relationship

Entreprises

  • Danone - Category Manager (assignement)

    Paris 2016 - maintenant

  • Apex SPRL - Owner

    2014 - maintenant

  • MARS - Key Customer Manager (Assignment)

    2014 - 2015 Clients: Delhaize, Provera, Resuma for 2 categories (Pet Care and Food)

    Key accountabilities:
    - Turnover and P&L Management: Promotion plans conception, introductions, Cat Man Projects setup and follow-up. Business review on short and medium terms (1 to 3 years)
    - Negotiation Management: negotiations 2015 & 2016.

  • Perfetti Van Melle - Key Account Manager (Assignment)

    2013 - 2014 Clients : Carrefour, Mestdagh

    Key accountabilities:
    - Specific focus on check-out Strategy, promotion plans conception, Cat Man projects setup and follow-up.
    - Turnover and P&L management to define client orientation for the next years.
    - Negotiation Management: negotiations 2014

  • Mars - Field Project Manager (Assignment)

    2013 - 2013 Key accountabilities:
    - Follow up of the Perfect Store project on Chocolate and Pet care (optimizing field store visits through best practice and fact base analysis)
    - Internal en field coordination
    - Deep analysis of the results & recommendation.

  • Sara Lee - Key Account Manager (Assignment)

    Villepinte 2012 - 2013 Clients: Carrefour, Colruyt, Makro, Provera, Intermarché

    Key accountabilities:
    - Turnover and P&L management: promotion plans conception, Cat Man projects setup and follow-up,
    - Negotiation Management: negotiations 2013
    - Business facilitator: share of best practice, link between different sales team of marketing team. Cross functional meeting within de L’Or EspressO workgroup.

  • Colgate Palmolive - Customer Development Manager (Global assignment 18 months)

    Bois-Colombes 2011 - 2012 Clients: Carrefour

    Key accountabilities:
    - Turnover and P&L management: Promotion plans conception, Cat Man projects setup and follow-up, strong and deep analysis of the P&L to increase Gross to Net and develop margin.
    - Negotiation Management: negotiations 2012 with Carrefour in the global environment (G5).
    - Team Management: Responsible for a sales trainee.

  • Unilever - Sales Manager Sanex (Global assignment 18 months)

    Rueil-Malmaison 2011 - 2011 Clients: Carrefour, Delhaize and Colruyt directly

    Key accountabilities:
    - Team Management: Management of the whole Sanex Sales Department and responsible for a 9-persons team (3 managers and 6 employees).
    - Clients: Carrefour, Delhaize, Colruyt in direct management (negotiation, promo, assortment, Business Review, etc)
    - Cross function: responsible for international reporting and follow up & coordinator for the total Sanex business.
    - Transition Manager: Responsible for the transition of Sanex brand to new owner Colgate

  • Sara Lee - Custumer Team Leader Carrefour & Delhaize (Global assignment 18 months)

    Villepinte 2011 - 2011 Clients: Carrefour, Delhaize
    Key accountabilities:
    - Turnover Development: Promotion plans conception, Cat Man Projects setup and follow-up.
    - Negotiation Management: negotiations 2011 with Carrefour and Delhaize.
    - Budgets Management and Transition management: investments relevance and profitability analysis, customer profit and loss accounts continuous control and transition management of major brands to the new owner Unilever.
    - Team Management: responsible for a sales assistant & coordination of the Field Sales Force.

  • Nexus Consulting - Owner

    2011 - 2014

  • The Nielsen Company - Senior Sales Expert

    New York 2008 - 2011 - Customers: Ferrero, Kraft, Coca Cola, Reckitt & Benckiser, Colgate Palmolive, Mars, Beiersdorf, etc.

    - Sales Development: customer loyalty development, strategic customer turnover and profitability development, particularly towards the sales management boards.

    - Project Management: Coordination, execution and follow-up for the selling of Nielsen solutions, unifier role (internally and externally) around those solutions.

    - CRM: setup and management of high-level customer relationship (Sales Manager, Com. Dev. Manager, Field Sales Manager, etc)

  • Danone Group - Key Account Manager

    Paris 2004 - 2008 - Clients: Intermarché, Provera (Cora, Match, Delfood), Champion.

    - Turnover Development : Sales Plans setup (SWOT Matrix, Growth trees), promotion plans conception, Cat Man Projects setup and follow-up (introductions management, assortments management, shelf share management)

    - Negotiation Management: 4 round negotiations with national purchasing centrals, 2 round international negotiations. (LDIT - Provera International Contract / Agenor - Intermarché International Contract).

    - Budgets Management: budget management, investments relevance and profitability analysis, customer profit and loss accounts continuous control.

    - Strategic decision making: Member of the « Sales and Marketing Corporate Board », in charge of mid- and long-term sales strategy elaboration.

  • Danone Group - Regional Account Manager

    Paris 2002 - 2004 - Responsibilities :
    the field optimization for the agreements taken “en centrale”: Promo volume, shelfshare development, category management projects setup, new products introduction follow-up, etc...

    - Management :
    A 3-persons merchandiser team which was taking in charge promotion installation, shelf arrangements, etc.

  • Arcelor Mittal - Key Account Manager assistant

    2001 - 2001 My activities at the company included account management, steel selling and price negotiation, setting-up and follow-up of the contracts.

Formations

  • HEC Master (Liège

    Liège (Belgique) 1998 - 2002 International and General Strategic Management, Commercial Law, International Trade

