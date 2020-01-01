Retail
Nicolas REINE
Nicolas REINE
COMPIEGNE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
LECHEVALIER
- Responsable d'agence
2008 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Guy De Maupassant BTS TC
Fecamp
2006 - 2007
bts technico commercial
Lycée Pablo Néruda De Dieppe
Dieppe
2003 - 2006
bac sti electrotechnique
Camille LE CALVEZ
Cédric MARILLIER
Guillaume DELOGE
Isabelle LEBEAU
Jerome SALLES
Jerome SHANMUGAM
Laetitia RENARD
Pascal BAUDOIN