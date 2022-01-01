Nicolas SIMBAULT

Multilingual sustainability and environment professional (English, French, Danish), with experience in the private and public sectors including:
-Compliance and Social Responsibility challenges in the ICT (Information Communication Technology), Healthcare-Pharmacy and Hospitality sectors
-Science interpretation, public engagement and facilities management work with the Natural History Museum
Strong track record in environmental management, sustainability strategy, governance and risk management:
• Integrated Business Management Systems including: Environmental Management Systems, Quality, Health & Safety, Information Security and Business Continuity Management (ISO 14001, ISO 9001, OHSAS 18001, ISMS ISO 27001, ISO 22301)
• Environmental policy and objectives; performance monitoring, reporting and targeting
• Resource efficiency, Carbon footprint, Energy Management & Waste minimisation
• Environmental legislation: Energy Saving Opportunity Scheme (ESOS), WEEE, Packaging Regs.
• Health & Safety Hazards Management
• Process management and continual improvement planning
• Stakeholder management, environmental training and awareness
• International regulatory frameworks
• Procurement and Supply Chain management
• CSR initiatives
Sound holistic approach to environmental aspects with a technical background in Natural Resource Management and Ecosystem Services:
• Sustainable Resource Management
• Environmental Aspects and Impacts Assessment
• Habitat Management & Biodiversity Conservation
• Climate-change adaptation: Natural Hazards, Flood & Coastal management
• Forestry and Transboundary Conservation issues
• Phase 1 Habitat Survey, Ecology data sampling and interpretation
Additional Skills:
• Commercial Awareness
• Customer Service Oriented
• Business Development & Strategy
• Continual Learning & Research
• Trained Auditor/Lead Auditor ISO 9001, ISO 14001, BS OHSAS 18001 & ISO 27001
