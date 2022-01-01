Nicolas SIMBAULT

Multilingual sustainability and environment professional (English, French, Danish), with experience in the private and public sectors including:

-Compliance and Social Responsibility challenges in the ICT (Information Communication Technology), Healthcare-Pharmacy and Hospitality sectors

-Science interpretation, public engagement and facilities management work with the Natural History Museum



Strong track record in environmental management, sustainability strategy, governance and risk management:

• Integrated Business Management Systems including: Environmental Management Systems, Quality, Health & Safety, Information Security and Business Continuity Management (ISO 14001, ISO 9001, OHSAS 18001, ISMS ISO 27001, ISO 22301)

• Environmental policy and objectives; performance monitoring, reporting and targeting

• Resource efficiency, Carbon footprint, Energy Management & Waste minimisation

• Environmental legislation: Energy Saving Opportunity Scheme (ESOS), WEEE, Packaging Regs.

• Health & Safety Hazards Management

• Process management and continual improvement planning

• Stakeholder management, environmental training and awareness

• International regulatory frameworks

• Procurement and Supply Chain management

• CSR initiatives



Sound holistic approach to environmental aspects with a technical background in Natural Resource Management and Ecosystem Services:

• Sustainable Resource Management

• Environmental Aspects and Impacts Assessment

• Habitat Management & Biodiversity Conservation

• Climate-change adaptation: Natural Hazards, Flood & Coastal management

• Forestry and Transboundary Conservation issues

• Phase 1 Habitat Survey, Ecology data sampling and interpretation



Additional Skills:

• Commercial Awareness

• Customer Service Oriented

• Business Development & Strategy

• Continual Learning & Research

• Trained Auditor/Lead Auditor ISO 9001, ISO 14001, BS OHSAS 18001 & ISO 27001



Mes compétences :

environmental management

ISO 9001 Standard

ISO 27001 Standard

OHSAS 18001

Audit

strong commercial skills

management and handling of reptiles and insects li

communication skills

Standard Operating Procedure

Stakeholder management

Responsible for the supply

QMS

Integrated Business Management

ISO 14001 Standard

ISMS