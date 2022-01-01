Menu

Nicolas SIMBAULT

LONDRES

En résumé

Multilingual sustainability and environment professional (English, French, Danish), with experience in the private and public sectors including:
-Compliance and Social Responsibility challenges in the ICT (Information Communication Technology), Healthcare-Pharmacy and Hospitality sectors
-Science interpretation, public engagement and facilities management work with the Natural History Museum

Strong track record in environmental management, sustainability strategy, governance and risk management:
• Integrated Business Management Systems including: Environmental Management Systems, Quality, Health & Safety, Information Security and Business Continuity Management (ISO 14001, ISO 9001, OHSAS 18001, ISMS ISO 27001, ISO 22301)
• Environmental policy and objectives; performance monitoring, reporting and targeting
• Resource efficiency, Carbon footprint, Energy Management & Waste minimisation
• Environmental legislation: Energy Saving Opportunity Scheme (ESOS), WEEE, Packaging Regs.
• Health & Safety Hazards Management
• Process management and continual improvement planning
• Stakeholder management, environmental training and awareness
• International regulatory frameworks
• Procurement and Supply Chain management
• CSR initiatives

Sound holistic approach to environmental aspects with a technical background in Natural Resource Management and Ecosystem Services:
• Sustainable Resource Management
• Environmental Aspects and Impacts Assessment
• Habitat Management & Biodiversity Conservation
• Climate-change adaptation: Natural Hazards, Flood & Coastal management
• Forestry and Transboundary Conservation issues
• Phase 1 Habitat Survey, Ecology data sampling and interpretation

Additional Skills:
• Commercial Awareness
• Customer Service Oriented
• Business Development & Strategy
• Continual Learning & Research
• Trained Auditor/Lead Auditor ISO 9001, ISO 14001, BS OHSAS 18001 & ISO 27001

Mes compétences :
environmental management
ISO 9001 Standard
ISO 27001 Standard
OHSAS 18001
Audit
strong commercial skills
management and handling of reptiles and insects li
communication skills
Standard Operating Procedure
Stakeholder management
Responsible for the supply
QMS
Integrated Business Management
ISO 14001 Standard
ISMS

Entreprises

  • Consultant Indépendant - Freelance Sutainability, Environment and Health & Safety Specialist

    2015 - maintenant Holistic approach to Business Management Systems
    • Assessment, development, integration and implementation in compliance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 requirements
    • Compliance Gap Assessment
    • Environmental review: Aspects, Impacts and Legal requirements Assessment
    • Business Management Policy and Objectives
    • Management Processes, performance monitoring, targeting and reporting
    • Internal Auditing and preparation for external assessements
    • Health & Safety management procedures and documentation
    • Supply Chain management and supplier auditing
    • Sustainable Resource Management, Energy efficiency, Carbon footprint, Waste minimisation
    • Ecosystem services, Habitat Management & Biodiversity Conservation
    • Sustainability Strategy & CSR Reporting

  • Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd - Compliance Specialist

    2013 - 2015 : HSEQ & CSR at Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd
    * Delivery of compliance activities including Business Management Systems (ISO 9001, ISO14001, OHSAS 18001, ISO 27001), Risk Management and Auditing
    * Active development of Health & Safety processes and achieved OHSAS 18001 Certification
    * Monitoring of Environmental Management System Aspects and Legal Compliance
    * Delivery and Reporting on Environmental Indicators ;
    * Internal and External Communication on Environmental Issues ;
    * Engagement and Auditing of Suppliers and Contractors ;
    * Coordination work with Konica Minolta Group multinational CSR stakeholders on strategic & marketing activities

  • Natural History Museum - Team Leader

    2009 - 2013 Science Communicator & Team Leader July 2009 - June 2013 (7 Months Part-time term contracts)
    * Acting manager on a part-time basis; exhibition supervision, including safety & security aspects
    * Public engagement and informal teaching sessions with school groups and young people.
    * Co-ordination and supervision of a team of 20 volunteer staffs
    * Worked in close partnership with the Projects Team in particular during the construction and dismantling phases. While promoting the museum's aims and objectives I also collaborated with various departments at different project stages, including the Interpretation, Learning, Entomology, Retail and Planning and Design Consulting teams.

  • John Bell & Croyden - Support

    2009 - 2012 Sales, Purchasing & Customer Service Part-Time support
    Responsible for the supply of over 1000 lines across 20 suppliers, in compliance with business objectives and sales targets. Other accountabilities included financial control, profit protection and sales performance management.

    I demonstrated strong commercial skills and a good capacity to build valuable relationships with customers as well as suppliers and other business representatives.

  • Celesio UK - Environment & Sustainability Adviser

    2009 - 2013 Led the tactical and operational delivery of environmental compliance, supporting the improvement of environmental performance and Sustainability at John Bell & Croyden Ltd.

    Role & Responsibilities:
    *Providing operational support and advice ;
    *Develop procedures, policies and initiatives
    *Audit, influence and effectively communicate as necessary
    *Make strategic recommendations and set objectives with a focus on business sustainability.
    *Identification and anticipation of Environmental Impacts and Sustainability Issues
    *Environmental Management System (EMS ISO 14001 accredited): administration, monitoring & auditing
    *WEEE, Battery and Packaging Obligations

  • Virgin Limited Editions - Sustainability Consultant

    2008 - 2009 Environmental Impact Assessment and Sustainability Report: Integrated recommendations aiming at adding value for the local wildlife as well as for visiting guests.

    Additional Experience

  • Natural History Museum - Research Volunteer

    2008 - 2009

  • La Maison du Danemark - Event Management Assistant

    2003 - 2005 Exhibitions and cultural events in partnership with the Royal Danish Embassy in Paris.
    My communication skills and interaction abilities were also particularly appreciated by diplomats, my colleagues and the general public.

Formations

  • Middlesex University (Londres)

    Londres 2005 - 2007 Master of Science: Sustainable Environmental Management

  • Université Denis Diderot

    Paris 2003 - 2005 Maitrise: Geographie Physique et Environnement

