Nicolas SINTES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Sage Accounting Software
Import/Export

Entreprises

  • SEGETRANS - RESPONSABLE D'AGENCE

    2010 - 2016

  • VAR TRANSIT - RESPONSABLE D'AGENCE

    2001 - 2009

Formations

  • IUT Toulon Var

    La Garde 1999 - 2001 DUT gestion entreprise

    DUT gestion entreprise et * Organisation de transports multimodaux.
    administration - Option marketing. * Démarches commerciales.
    * Gestion administrative et financière.

  • Lycée Du Coudon

    La Garde 1998 - 1999 Baccalauréat sciences et techniques

    tertiaire - Option comptabilité gestion.


    CENTRES D`INTERETS Intuitif, organisé et à l'écoute.

    Educateur sportif (football).
    Voyages.

