Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nicolas SINTES
Ajouter
Nicolas SINTES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Sage Accounting Software
Import/Export
Entreprises
SEGETRANS
- RESPONSABLE D'AGENCE
2010 - 2016
VAR TRANSIT
- RESPONSABLE D'AGENCE
2001 - 2009
Formations
IUT Toulon Var
La Garde
1999 - 2001
DUT gestion entreprise
DUT gestion entreprise et * Organisation de transports multimodaux.
administration - Option marketing. * Démarches commerciales.
* Gestion administrative et financière.
Lycée Du Coudon
La Garde
1998 - 1999
Baccalauréat sciences et techniques
tertiaire - Option comptabilité gestion.
CENTRES D`INTERETS Intuitif, organisé et à l'écoute.
Educateur sportif (football).
Voyages.
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z