Nicolas SUTEAU
Nicolas SUTEAU
FAY DE BRETAGNE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Infographie
Management
Entreprises
Agence grains 2 Com'
- Responsable de fabrication
2015 - maintenant
Agence Piment Violet
- Associé
2013 - 2014
YOHAN GRAPHIC
- INFOGRAPHISTE
2013 - 2013
ISAAC DISTRIBUTION
- EMPLOYE COMMERCIAL
2012 - 2012
CAFE DE LA CROIX BLANCHE
- COMMERCANT
2009 - 2012
IMPRIMERIE IPS
- CHEF D'ATELIER PREPRESSE
1999 - 2009
Formations
Lycée Saint Joseph La Joliverie
St Sebastien Sur Loire
1985 - 1987
Cap
Benoist VELAY
Benoit GAULTIER
François CARRÉ
Isabelle GARCIA
Jeanyves GOUAULT
Laurent HODE
Ludovic CHANET
Patrice LASCOMBE
Sandro CERMINARA
