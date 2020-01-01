Retail
Nicolas VAUCQUELIN
MARSEILLE
Entreprises
NAUREX Ressources
- Superintendant Marine
maintenant
TOTAL Congo
- Responsable Intégrité des Supports Flottants
COURBEVOIE
2009 - maintenant
CMR - Group
- Responsable Département Marine
2007 - 2008
Bureau Veritas Marine
- Expert naval
2003 - 2007
McDERMOTT
- Architecte Navale
2003 - 2005
Formations
ENSIETA
Brest
2001 - 2003
Architecture Navale
Réseau
Bertrand MOUROT
Etienne-Henri FELLER
Gerard SAINT-AMANS (DE)
Hélène FERRIER
Marc PERROT
Patrice LARREGAIN
Stéphane LÉPINAY
Yann CHASSAUBÉNÉ