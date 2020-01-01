Menu

Nicolas VAUCQUELIN

MARSEILLE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • NAUREX Ressources - Superintendant Marine

    maintenant

  • TOTAL Congo - Responsable Intégrité des Supports Flottants

    COURBEVOIE 2009 - maintenant

  • CMR - Group - Responsable Département Marine

    2007 - 2008

  • Bureau Veritas Marine - Expert naval

    2003 - 2007

  • McDERMOTT - Architecte Navale

    2003 - 2005

Formations

  • ENSIETA

    Brest 2001 - 2003 Architecture Navale

Réseau