Nicolas VOYEZ

Certifié MCTS (Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist) : Web Applications Development with .NET Framework 4



Compétences :

O.S. : Linux (Red Hat, Ubuntu, Suze, Debian), Windows 2003 Server, Windows XP, Vista, 7.



Logiciels :Pack Office, Microsoft Visio, Project, Visual Studio 2005 et 2008



Développement : C, C#, C++, Java, VB.net, HTML&CSS, Javascript, PHP et ASP.NET, Silverlight, Windows Phone 7, Biztalk, Sharepoint, SQL, PL/SQL, Lisp, Prolog.



SGBD : Oracle 9i, Oracle 10g, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL.



Réseaux : TCP/IP, SNMP, principaux protocoles de routage (IGRP, EIGRP, OSPF, RIPv2).



Langues : Anglais courant, Espagnol scolaire.



