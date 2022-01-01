Nicolas VOYEZ

Menu

En résumé

Certifié MCTS (Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist) : Web Applications Development with .NET Framework 4

Compétences :
O.S. : Linux (Red Hat, Ubuntu, Suze, Debian), Windows 2003 Server, Windows XP, Vista, 7.

Logiciels :Pack Office, Microsoft Visio, Project, Visual Studio 2005 et 2008

Développement : C, C#, C++, Java, VB.net, HTML&CSS, Javascript, PHP et ASP.NET, Silverlight, Windows Phone 7, Biztalk, Sharepoint, SQL, PL/SQL, Lisp, Prolog.

SGBD : Oracle 9i, Oracle 10g, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL.

Réseaux : TCP/IP, SNMP, principaux protocoles de routage (IGRP, EIGRP, OSPF, RIPv2).

Langues : Anglais courant, Espagnol scolaire.

Entreprises

  • Criteo - Développeur .Net

    PARIS 2017 - maintenant

  • SoftFluent - Consultant .Net

    Antony 2011 - 2017 J'interviens actuellement sur un projet de bus applicatifs ainsi qu'un autre de gestion d'automates d'hémostase pour l'un des principaux acteurs de ce marché.

    Je participais précédemment à projet de cartographie et d'aide décisionnelle en silverlight et sharepoint 2010 pour une grande organisation du domaine de la défense en europe,

    J'ai aussi effectué une mission pour un grand groupe banquaire français, participant à la migration de leur infrastructure de documentation de référence vers un nouveau système Sharepoint 2010.

  • Davigold - Chef de projet

    2011 - 2011 Gestion de l'équipe de développeurs sur les projets de création et d'amélioration des produits Davigold pour les fonds d'investissements, principalement en france et dans le Golfe.

  • LOGICA - Développeur

    COMPIEGNE 2010 - maintenant Développement de modules Sharepoint 2007 au sein de l'équipe DAMAS pour le compte de la branche énergies nouvelles de TOTAL.
    Migration de serveur BizTalk Server 2004 vers la version 2007 dans un projet commandé par LVMH.
    Participation d'appoint au développement Java JEE d'un portail de gestion de chantiers pour le compte de la GIE Protys, regroupant des entreprises telles que EDF, GDF, Suez Lyonnaise des eaux etc ...

  • Auto-entreprise - Formateur IT

    Montpellier 2009 - 2011 Plusieurs centaines d'heures de formation, d'étudiants comme de professionnels, en français ou en anglais, en France et à l'étranger (Maroc, Royaume Uni, États Unis), sur des groupes allant de 3 à 70 personnes.

    Formations .Net principalement, mais également Oracle ou HTML CSS & javascript.

    => En .Net, enseignement des technologies C#, ADO.Net, LinQ, WPF, ASP .Net, Sharepoint, Silverlight, WP7, et introduction aux méthodes agiles et SCRUM (via TFS)...

  • DESIGN-BY - Développeur Web

    2009 - 2009 Développement et intégration de sites web pour l'agence de communication et d'événementiel Design By : site internet de la société, site du cabinet de recrutement Human Planners, ainsi que les intranets du CE de Cdiscount et de SRA Aquitaine.

  • Polyclinique Bordeaux Nord - Développeur et consultant fonctionnel

    2008 - 2008 Conception et développement d’un utilitaire de cartographie d’applications, d’utilisateurs, et d’analyse concurrentielle de marché (ASP.NET, C# et AJAX, SQL Server).

  • Polyclinique Bordeaux Nord - Développeur junior

    2006 - 2006 Développement d’une plateforme de déclaration d’incidents relatifs au réseau informatique des cliniques du groupe.

