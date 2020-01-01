Nils ANDERSEN

Infos
Professional Summary
Driven, proactive, honest & competent.
Manages all the administrative formalities associated to the requirements of the Sales Director.
Highly experienced in handling complex tasks and problem-solving without requesting input and able to multi task.
Well-versed in MS Office Suite, Oracle, scheduling, coordination, office management; and communication thus positively contributes to the organization as Secretary to the After Sales Director.
Skilss include:
Advanced Microsift Office Skills (MS Word & Excel).
Advance Executive administrative support skills.
Multi Tasker.
Excellent organisational skills
Expert in time management
Excellent communications skills, written and verbal
Discretion
Advanced MS Office Suite knowledge
Accuracy and good attention to detail
An ability to stay calm and tactful under pressure
Self-motivated
Bright and positive attitude
Managing diaries and making appointments
Booking rooms and travel arrangements
Preparing and distributing papers and documents for meetings
Taking minutes
Dealing with post
Drafting letters and other documents, such as PowerPoint presentations
Maintaining filing systems
Answering the phone and answering queries
Excellent planner and coordinator
Business writing
80 WPM typing speed
Advanced clerical knowledge
Confidential materials
Office administration
Resourceful
Event planning
Extensive vocabulary
Results-oriented
Self-directed
Efficient database management
Executive Administrative Assistance
Exercise high level of accuracy
Mastery of calendar management
Ensures documents confidentiality.
Digitally savvy.
Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Pas de formation renseignée