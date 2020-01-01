Nils ANDERSEN

Infos



Professional Summary

Driven, proactive, honest & competent.

Manages all the administrative formalities associated to the requirements of the Sales Director.

Highly experienced in handling complex tasks and problem-solving without requesting input and able to multi task.

Well-versed in MS Office Suite, Oracle, scheduling, coordination, office management; and communication thus positively contributes to the organization as Secretary to the After Sales Director.

Skilss include:

Advanced Microsift Office Skills (MS Word & Excel).

Advance Executive administrative support skills.

Multi Tasker.

Excellent organisational skills

Expert in time management

Excellent communications skills, written and verbal

Discretion

Advanced MS Office Suite knowledge

Accuracy and good attention to detail

An ability to stay calm and tactful under pressure

Self-motivated

Bright and positive attitude

Managing diaries and making appointments

Booking rooms and travel arrangements

Preparing and distributing papers and documents for meetings

Taking minutes

Dealing with post

Drafting letters and other documents, such as PowerPoint presentations

Maintaining filing systems

Answering the phone and answering queries

Excellent planner and coordinator

Business writing

80 WPM typing speed

Advanced clerical knowledge

Confidential materials

Office administration

Resourceful

Event planning

Extensive vocabulary

Results-oriented

Self-directed

Efficient database management

Executive Administrative Assistance

Exercise high level of accuracy

Mastery of calendar management

Ensures documents confidentiality.

Digitally savvy.



Mes compétences :

Ressources humaines