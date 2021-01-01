Menu

Noémie GRIOT

MADRID

En résumé

As a Master’s Degree Graduate in International Management and International Exchanges with Asia, I am now looking for a job in a wonderful company!
To me, this means: working in an Innovative and International company producing actions/products I care for, with people loving what they do.

Multitask and real hard-worker I love to evolve in a fast paced and multi-cultural environment.
My desire to acquire new knowledge is a strength that I would truly put to the benefit of your company in order to contribute to its development as a Marketing Assistant or Community Manager for instance.

Mes compétences :
Marketing produit
Marketing
Social media
Management
Réseaux sociaux
Community management
Gestion des ressources humaines

Entreprises

  • Tandoori By Nature - Shop Manager

    2014 - 2014 Définition horaires/tâches et Formation employés,
    Gestion caisse/stocks,
    Contrôle qualité produit,
    Ouverture/Fermeture du magasin

  • Dough Collective - Assistante Manager

    2014 - 2014 Formation des équipes de vente,
    Mise en place d’actions Marketing,
    Redéfinition des vitrines,
    Ouverture/Fermeture du magasin

  • TVDH Singapore Pte Ltd - Assistante Marketing Export

    2012 - 2012 Gestion du marketing export et des ventes de chocolat du groupe Cémoi dans toute l'Asie

  • LAN Club Beijing-CHINA - Event Coordinator

    2011 - 2011 • Creating a French event
    • Assisting the bar and lounge director in the events
    • Giving guided tours
    • Working with the front desk

  • Communauté de Commune du Pays d'Astrée - Stagiaire en Communication

    2009 - 2009 •Étude d'opportunités des moyens de communication
    •Réactualisation d'un guide d'activités

Formations

  • Université Le Havre

    Le Havre 2010 - 2012 Master Management International - Echanges avec l'Asie

    Mémoire sur l’éducation des Coréens à l’étranger
    Mention TB

  • Mikkeli University Of Applied Sciences, FINLAND (Mikkeli)

    Mikkeli 2009 - 2010 Bachelor Degree in Business Management

    DUETI (Diplôme d’Université d’Études Technologiques Internationales) - Business Management -Mention TB
    Mémoire sur la distribution alimentaire en Finlande et le comportement du consommateur

  • IUT de Saint-Etienne

    Saint Etienne 2007 - 2009 DUT Techniques de Commercialisation

Réseau