Noémie GRIOT

As a Master’s Degree Graduate in International Management and International Exchanges with Asia, I am now looking for a job in a wonderful company!

To me, this means: working in an Innovative and International company producing actions/products I care for, with people loving what they do.



Multitask and real hard-worker I love to evolve in a fast paced and multi-cultural environment.

My desire to acquire new knowledge is a strength that I would truly put to the benefit of your company in order to contribute to its development as a Marketing Assistant or Community Manager for instance.



Mes compétences :

Marketing produit

Marketing

Social media

Management

Réseaux sociaux

Community management

Gestion des ressources humaines