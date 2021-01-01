Noémie GRIOT

As a Master’s Degree Graduate in International Management and International Exchanges with Asia, I am now looking for a job in a wonderful company!
To me, this means: working in an Innovative and International company producing actions/products I care for, with people loving what they do.
Multitask and real hard-worker I love to evolve in a fast paced and multi-cultural environment.
My desire to acquire new knowledge is a strength that I would truly put to the benefit of your company in order to contribute to its development as a Marketing Assistant or Community Manager for instance.
Mes compétences :
Marketing produit
Marketing
Social media
Management
Réseaux sociaux
Community management
Gestion des ressources humaines