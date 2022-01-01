Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nora IDDER
Ajouter
Nora IDDER
Nanterre
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Axa En France
- Rédacteur souscripteur
Nanterre
2016 - maintenant
Souscripteur entreprise sur les branches Construction et Dommages au biens.
Étude du risque entreprises, animation du réseau, développement de la multi détention.
AXA
- Conseillère vie
Nanterre
2015 - 2015
Service accompagnement des bénéficiaires en assurance vie.
PH 49
- Technico-Commercial
2009 - 2014
Technico-Commerciale dans le domaine du bâtiment essentiellement dans la rénovation et l’amelioration De l’habitat
Formations
Ecole Pigier
Nantes
2011 - 2012
LICENSE
ESPL Ecole Supérieure Des Pays De Loire
Angers
2009 - 2012
BTS
Réseau
Anthony GIRARDEAU
Christian YVARS
Fadoua BEN AZZOUZ
Guillaume DELOGE
Natacha DOUILLARD
Rémi MÉTIVIER
Salima IDDER
Tricia PALVADEAU