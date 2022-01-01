Menu

Nora IDDER

Nanterre

Entreprises

  • Axa En France - Rédacteur souscripteur

    Nanterre 2016 - maintenant Souscripteur entreprise sur les branches Construction et Dommages au biens.
    Étude du risque entreprises, animation du réseau, développement de la multi détention.

  • AXA - Conseillère vie

    Nanterre 2015 - 2015 Service accompagnement des bénéficiaires en assurance vie.

  • PH 49 - Technico-Commercial

    2009 - 2014 Technico-Commerciale dans le domaine du bâtiment essentiellement dans la rénovation et l’amelioration De l’habitat

