Nora LAMRAOUI

Gennevilliers

  • CAMECA - Responsable Plateforme & SAV Shallow Probe

    Gennevilliers 2008 - 2011

  • CAMECA - Responsable Plateforme Microsonde électronique, Shallow Probe & Sonde Atomique

    Gennevilliers 2006 - 2008

  • CAMECA - Responsable Plateforme Microsonde Electronique & Shallow Probe

    Gennevilliers 2002 - 2006

  • CAMECA - Responsable Plateforme Microsonde Electronique

    Gennevilliers 1999 - 2002

  • CAMECA - Technicien Production & SAV Microsonde Electronique

    Gennevilliers 1995 - 1999

