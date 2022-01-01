Retail
Nora LAMRAOUI
Nora LAMRAOUI
Gennevilliers
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CAMECA
- Responsable Plateforme & SAV Shallow Probe
Gennevilliers
2008 - 2011
CAMECA
- Responsable Plateforme Microsonde électronique, Shallow Probe & Sonde Atomique
Gennevilliers
2006 - 2008
CAMECA
- Responsable Plateforme Microsonde Electronique & Shallow Probe
Gennevilliers
2002 - 2006
CAMECA
- Responsable Plateforme Microsonde Electronique
Gennevilliers
1999 - 2002
CAMECA
- Technicien Production & SAV Microsonde Electronique
Gennevilliers
1995 - 1999
Formations
Institut Supérieur Technologique Management
Noisy Le Grand
1992 - 1995
Automatismes
Groupe ESIEE
Université Marne La Vallee (Marne La Vallee)
Marne La Vallee
1991 - 1992
1ère Année DEUG A
Réseau
Anthony GAUTIER
Arnaud BODET
Cédric MOREAU
Emmanuel CAMESCASSE
Francois DESSE
Lynda LAMRAOUI
Olivier DULAC
Rachida MELIHI
Rémi GALION
Xavier TASTET