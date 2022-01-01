Nora TOURÉ

Mes compétences :
COMMERCE
Commerce international
International
Partenariats
Prospection
Suivi client
Entreprises
Women in 3D Printing
- Creator
2014 - maintenantWomen in 3D Printing is a business group featuring leading women in our industry. It is made of a website profiling female influencers in the 3D Printing industry, as well as of a linkedin group (it can be found by looking for Women in 3D Printing).
Women in 3D Printing is also a series of meetups featuring Women speakers.
Sculpteo Inc
- Sales Manager US
2013 - maintenantSculpteo is a leading online 3D printing service. We provide our customers with high quality 3D prints and services, using only professional-grade 3D printers.
I can help you defining and printing your projects.
I have a business development and sales experience. I am also able to handle Sculpteo’s representation in panels and speeches, either in English or French.
I am basically in charge of Sculpteo’s Sales and Business developments in the US and Canada.
Sculpteo
- Sales Manager
2012 - 2013Sculpteo offers a full online 3D printing service – from the upload of your 3D model to the final object - designed to make this new technology easy and accessible to all. In addition to affiliates, Sculpteo, has its own 3D printing facilities in France for R&D purpose.
I am in charge of the sales development and of the customers' management and orders.
As part of my missions, I can handle the Sculpteo's representation and speeches on the French territory and abroad.
Sculpteo
- Account Manager
2010 - 2012Sculpteo offers a full online 3D printing service – from the upload of your 3D model to the final object - designed to make this new technology easy and accessible to all.
As part of my missions as an Account Manager, I was dealing with:
- Management of a new product on the French territory and abroad
- Business prospection
- Advice to customers
- Customer service management
- Participation in fair trades in France and abroad
- Search for licensing brand partners
Montaigne Avocats
- Legal Assistant
2009 - 2009Montaigne Avocats is an estate law firm, located in Paris.
As the legal assistant, I was dealing with
- Standard files drafting
- Acts redaction and files constitution
- Reception of clients and different legal professions
- I was in touch with the Courts of Paris and Versailles.
I was also trusted to manage the entire firm during a month.