Nora TOURÉ

SAN FRANCISCO

En résumé

Mes compétences :
COMMERCE
Commerce international
International
Partenariats
Prospection
Suivi client

Entreprises

  • Women in 3D Printing - Creator

    2014 - maintenant Women in 3D Printing is a business group featuring leading women in our industry. It is made of a website profiling female influencers in the 3D Printing industry, as well as of a linkedin group (it can be found by looking for Women in 3D Printing).
    Women in 3D Printing is also a series of meetups featuring Women speakers.

  • Sculpteo Inc - Sales Manager US

    2013 - maintenant Sculpteo is a leading online 3D printing service. We provide our customers with high quality 3D prints and services, using only professional-grade 3D printers.

    I can help you defining and printing your projects.
    I have a business development and sales experience. I am also able to handle Sculpteo’s representation in panels and speeches, either in English or French.
    I am basically in charge of Sculpteo’s Sales and Business developments in the US and Canada.

  • Sculpteo - Sales Manager

    2012 - 2013 Sculpteo offers a full online 3D printing service – from the upload of your 3D model to the final object - designed to make this new technology easy and accessible to all. In addition to affiliates, Sculpteo, has its own 3D printing facilities in France for R&D purpose.

    I am in charge of the sales development and of the customers' management and orders.
    As part of my missions, I can handle the Sculpteo's representation and speeches on the French territory and abroad.

  • Sculpteo - Account Manager

    2010 - 2012 Sculpteo offers a full online 3D printing service – from the upload of your 3D model to the final object - designed to make this new technology easy and accessible to all.

    As part of my missions as an Account Manager, I was dealing with:
    - Management of a new product on the French territory and abroad
    - Business prospection
    - Advice to customers
    - Customer service management
    - Participation in fair trades in France and abroad
    - Search for licensing brand partners

  • Montaigne Avocats - Legal Assistant

    2009 - 2009 Montaigne Avocats is an estate law firm, located in Paris.

    As the legal assistant, I was dealing with
    - Standard files drafting
    - Acts redaction and files constitution
    - Reception of clients and different legal professions
    - I was in touch with the Courts of Paris and Versailles.

    I was also trusted to manage the entire firm during a month.

Formations

