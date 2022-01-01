Nora WILLIAMS

Mes compétences :
Développement commercial
Marketing
International
Union européenne
Marketing online
Étude de marché
Marketing stratégique
Gestion de projets
Export
Marketing digital
Espagnol
Allemand
Hongrois
Anglais
Entreprises
Karndean Designflooring
- Responsable marketing
2016 - maintenant
ADEY
- Responsable Marketing
2013 - 2016
Enlogic Systems
- Responsable développement commercial
2012 - 2013
Metrasens Ltd.
- Chargée de marketing international
2011 - 2012
GE Healthcare
- Commercial - Service Sales Europe
2010 - 2011
DIMOS
- Développement international et marketing (VIE)
Ancenis2008 - 2009
CITMA (Centro Tecnológico de la Madera y el Mueble de Andalucía)
- Marketing et commerce international
2008 - 2008
Goethe-Institut Lyon
- Stagiaire communication et programmation culturelle
2007 - 2007
Ministère des Affaires Etrangères de la Hongrie
- Assistante Relations France-Hongrie
Paris2005 - 2005
Formations
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin (Lyon)
Lyon2007 - 2008Master 2 Commerce International et Marketing
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin (Lyon)
Lyon2006 - 2007Master 2 Droit et Science Politique