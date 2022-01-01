Menu

Nora WILLIAMS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Développement commercial
Marketing
International
Union européenne
Marketing online
Étude de marché
Marketing stratégique
Gestion de projets
Export
Marketing digital
Espagnol
Allemand
Hongrois
Anglais

Entreprises

  • Karndean Designflooring - Responsable marketing

    2016 - maintenant

  • ADEY - Responsable Marketing

    2013 - 2016

  • Enlogic Systems - Responsable développement commercial

    2012 - 2013

  • Metrasens Ltd. - Chargée de marketing international

    2011 - 2012

  • GE Healthcare - Commercial - Service Sales Europe

    2010 - 2011

  • DIMOS - Développement international et marketing (VIE)

    Ancenis 2008 - 2009

  • CITMA (Centro Tecnológico de la Madera y el Mueble de Andalucía) - Marketing et commerce international

    2008 - 2008

  • Goethe-Institut Lyon - Stagiaire communication et programmation culturelle

    2007 - 2007

  • Ministère des Affaires Etrangères de la Hongrie - Assistante Relations France-Hongrie

    Paris 2005 - 2005

Formations

  • Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin (Lyon)

    Lyon 2007 - 2008 Master 2 Commerce International et Marketing

  • Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin (Lyon)

    Lyon 2006 - 2007 Master 2 Droit et Science Politique

  • Université Paris

    Paris 2004 - 2005

  • Corvinus University Of Budapest (Budapest)

    Budapest 2001 - 2006 Ecole de Commerce Corvinus

Réseau