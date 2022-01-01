Menu

Norbert DUBOIS

VIENNE AUTRICHE

En résumé

International Sales Manager for Europe / Africa / Maghreb / Middle East, with 20 years experience in sales, negotiation in the field of packaging, machinery, producer goods / bien d'investissement, bags, sacks, plastics, polyolefin, industrial goods.
I live and will stay in Vienna Austria so please no message / no job offer for jobs in France!
Home office in Austria will be the only solution with international travel.
Job description: Export director, export manager, sales manager, area sales manager for Europe / Easter Europe / Africa / Maghreb / Middle East.





Mes compétences :
International
Vendeur
Commercial

Entreprises

  • STARLINGER - Area Sales Manager

    2009 - maintenant Area Sales Manager for Africa and Maghreb to sell machinery for the production of woven PP bags

  • Papier-Mettler - Chef de vente Autriche

    2006 - 2009 Papier-Mettler est l'une des plus grandes société européenne productrice de sacs en papier et en plastiques. Les sacs sont utilisés dans tous les domaines: grande consommation, boulangerie, mode (habillement, chaussure), industrie, parfumerie, restaurations, biens de consommation etc...

    En tant que chef des ventes je négocie avec:
    les centrales d'achats, les acheteurs, les patrons des sociétés, les agences de publicité (selon la taille de la société).

    Je négocie les qualités et les quantité puis je m'ocuppe en interne de la planification avec la production et de la logistique.

    Je suis en constante prospection pour acquérir de nouveaux clients.

    Notre atout en tant que producteur et entreprise familiale est la flexibilité liée á une qualité de production irréprochable.
    Notre position prédominante sur le marché des sacs, notre parcs de machines ultra modernes, nos référence reconnus mondialement nous permettent d'apréhender l'avenir avec optimisme.

    La concurrence grandissante venant des pays de l'est et du sud de l'europe m'oblige pourtant constemment á optimiser mes offres et á les adpater exactement aux besoin du clients. La qualité ne doit pas souffrir d'un prix parfois en dessous du marché.

  • Ostendorf - Directeur Grand Comptes pour OBI Autriche

    2004 - 2006

  • ALUFIX Autriche - Chef Acheteur: Packaging & Emballages industriels.

    2002 - 2004

  • ATOFINA Deutschland / Groupe Total - Chargé de Clientèle.

    2000 - 2002

  • L'Oréal Paris Deutschland - Commercial en parfumeries et grand magasins

    1997 - 1999

  • Exxor - Représentant indépendant. Distribution & vente de produits publicitaire

    1994 - 1997

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée