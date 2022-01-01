Retail
Norbert GICQUEL
Norbert GICQUEL
En résumé
Entreprises
Webtob
- Responsable logistique
Hem
2017 - maintenant
Mondial Relay
- Responsable d agence
Hem
2015 - 2017
MONDIALRELAY
- RESPONSABLE D EXPLOITATION
Hem
2013 - 2015
SLS-GCI
- Responsable d'exploitation
2004 - 2013
Formations
IUT De Quimper DUT GLT
Quimper
2002 - 2004
DUT
