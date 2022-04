Norbert GOY

Multilingual sales manager with work experience in 3 different countries (Belgium, France, Switzerland) and in 2 different languages (French, English)



Main skills:

- Business development of local and multinational business (different market segments and different geographical areas)



- C-level communication with global companies turning problems into tangible needs proving high ROI and low TCO



- Business strategy (customers, vendors, partners)



- Key account management



- Sales negotiation deals



- Knowledge in ERP, BI, CRM, HR, Supply Chain, Sustainability and Cloud



Mes compétences :

Prospection

Business Intelligence