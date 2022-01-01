Norbert KONINCKX

2013 - 2013Lead of a huge Business Transformation Programm on Provider Side by an international Insurer.
Programm was refocused to a project.
Touring Club Suisse
- Project Manager
2012 - 2013Analyse préalable, cadrage du perimètre fonctionel, conduite d'un RFP,choix de la solution et du partenaire Outsourcing, planification et lancement d'un projet de Output Management / Printshop.
Handover à un chef de projet interne au démarrage de la phase de réalisation.
Touring Club Suisse
- Customer Insights team Manager a.I
2010 - 2012
Touring Club Suisse
- Leader ACRM & project team a.i & CRM project Manager
2009 - 2012Suite à l'élaboration d'une stratégie de contact client / CRM, d'un RFI et RFP pour choisir la solution, implementation d'un project crm global basée sur Saleforce.com et integrant Aprimo pour la partie marketing ainsi que Zuora pour la partie billing, product config et ecommerce. Le multi-channel management est basée sur l'implementation d'une plateforme Genesis integrant un pushconcept pour la voix et tous les autres canaux(courrier, email, fax et sms).
Le projet se fait au sein de L'équipe ACRM & projects qui est responsable pour les projets marketing et plus particulierement le reporting et datamining. La solution BI en cours de developement (1 ere phase elaboration du datamart marketing) repose sur la suite de Microsoft qui communiquera avec les autres datamart et dbs)
Implementation et livraison de la phase 1 en avril 2012
Handover a un project manager interne.
Orange Suisse
- Project Manager freelance
Paris2005 - 2009Ai piloté les projets suivants:
- Migration de la platform Orange mail/PIM suisse vers la platforme Orange Europe
- Refonte du selfservice IVR
- Release du site WEB
- Introduction d'un Knowlegde managenement pour le service clientèle
- Mise en place d'un selfservice accessible sur mobile (USSD plateforme)
-Set up Business Plan with feasibility study, implementation scenarios & fund raising for a production unit in China on behalf of a Swiss company of the watch industry.
- Support to re design of the site seniorweb
Hewlett Packard
- EMEA e.solutions Manager
COURTABOEUF2001 - 2003Development of the Business unit through EMEA Region. (CRM, webportals)
Management of 22 managers through the region and a dedicated expert team of 10 people
Cap gemini Ernst & Young
- EMEE CRM Practice Lead
1999 - 2001First skill group manager for the banking team (30 persons)
then manager for the CRM practice lead for central Europe (600 Persons)