Norbert KONINCKX

VUFFLENS LE CHATEAU

  • Adcubum - Responsable Suisse Romande

    2014 - maintenant

  • Adcubum - Program Manager

    2013 - 2013 Lead of a huge Business Transformation Programm on Provider Side by an international Insurer.
    Programm was refocused to a project.

  • Touring Club Suisse - Project Manager

    2012 - 2013 Analyse préalable, cadrage du perimètre fonctionel, conduite d'un RFP,choix de la solution et du partenaire Outsourcing, planification et lancement d'un projet de Output Management / Printshop.
    Handover à un chef de projet interne au démarrage de la phase de réalisation.

  • Touring Club Suisse - Customer Insights team Manager a.I

    2010 - 2012

  • Touring Club Suisse - Leader ACRM & project team a.i & CRM project Manager

    2009 - 2012 Suite à l'élaboration d'une stratégie de contact client / CRM, d'un RFI et RFP pour choisir la solution, implementation d'un project crm global basée sur Saleforce.com et integrant Aprimo pour la partie marketing ainsi que Zuora pour la partie billing, product config et ecommerce. Le multi-channel management est basée sur l'implementation d'une plateforme Genesis integrant un pushconcept pour la voix et tous les autres canaux(courrier, email, fax et sms).

    Le projet se fait au sein de L'équipe ACRM & projects qui est responsable pour les projets marketing et plus particulierement le reporting et datamining. La solution BI en cours de developement (1 ere phase elaboration du datamart marketing) repose sur la suite de Microsoft qui communiquera avec les autres datamart et dbs)
    Implementation et livraison de la phase 1 en avril 2012
    Handover a un project manager interne.

  • Orange Suisse - Project Manager freelance

    Paris 2005 - 2009 Ai piloté les projets suivants:
    - Migration de la platform Orange mail/PIM suisse vers la platforme Orange Europe
    - Refonte du selfservice IVR
    - Release du site WEB
    - Introduction d'un Knowlegde managenement pour le service clientèle
    - Mise en place d'un selfservice accessible sur mobile (USSD plateforme)

  • Freelancer - Consultant - Program-/Project Manager

    2003 - 2013 Misc. missions a.o.:

    -Set up Business Plan with feasibility study, implementation scenarios & fund raising for a production unit in China on behalf of a Swiss company of the watch industry.
    - Support to re design of the site seniorweb

  • Hewlett Packard - EMEA e.solutions Manager

    COURTABOEUF 2001 - 2003 Development of the Business unit through EMEA Region. (CRM, webportals)
    Management of 22 managers through the region and a dedicated expert team of 10 people

  • Cap gemini Ernst & Young - EMEE CRM Practice Lead

    1999 - 2001 First skill group manager for the banking team (30 persons)
    then manager for the CRM practice lead for central Europe (600 Persons)

