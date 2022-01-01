Menu

Norbert LEDINS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CROC EN STOCK - Gérant

    2010 - maintenant Création gestion de points de vente pour animaux
    Ouverture d'un deuxième magasin en octobre 2013

  • ZOOMARKET - Directeur

    Gothenburg 2001 - 2011

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau