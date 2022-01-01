Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Norbert LEDINS
Ajouter
Norbert LEDINS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CROC EN STOCK
- Gérant
2010 - maintenant
Création gestion de points de vente pour animaux
Ouverture d'un deuxième magasin en octobre 2013
ZOOMARKET
- Directeur
Gothenburg
2001 - 2011
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Laurent KUNEJ
Lenaic MONTREUIL
Thierry MADRID