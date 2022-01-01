Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Norbert LIBERMAN
Ajouter
Norbert LIBERMAN
L'HAY LES ROSES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Turquoise Découvertes
- Président et Directeur de l'Asso
1999 - maintenant
MAGNUS / Berger-Levrault
- MOAI , RQM
1996 - 2008
Formations
INSA De Lyon
Villeurbanne
1965 - 1969
Réseau
Laure BUISSET
Thao TRAN-MINH