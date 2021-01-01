Retail
Norbert MARQUES
CUSY
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Reparation ,diagnostique , recherche de panne,
Entreprises
Garage Bentley Bugatti Rolls Royce
- Mécanicien, technicien
2013 - maintenant
Porsche Amag Geneve
- Technicien mécanicien
2011 - 2013
Porsche Annecy
- Technicien
2001 - 2011
technicien , mécanicien
GARAGE SEAT Annecy
- MECANICIEN
1997 - 2001
Formations
Germain Sommeiller
Annecy
1990 - 1996
