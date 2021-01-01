Menu

Norbert MARQUES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Reparation ,diagnostique , recherche de panne,

Entreprises

  • Garage Bentley Bugatti Rolls Royce - Mécanicien, technicien

    2013 - maintenant

  • Porsche Amag Geneve - Technicien mécanicien

    2011 - 2013

  • Porsche Annecy - Technicien

    2001 - 2011 technicien , mécanicien

  • GARAGE SEAT Annecy - MECANICIEN

    1997 - 2001

Formations

Réseau