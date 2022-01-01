Menu

Norbert SEEBACHER

SAINGHIN-EN-WEPPES

En résumé

Logiciels - PC - MAC

Photoshop - InDesign - Quark Express - Dreamweaver - Illustrateur -
Flash - GoldWave - un peut 3D Studio Max - The Game Factory 2 -
Mise en couleur - photos montage - créations magazine - catalogue -
céations de bannières - animations sur flash - Céations de site avec
Dreamweaver - Scuplures - Peintures.

DIVERS :

Langue : Français, espagnol
Permis B + voiture
Maîtrise de tous les logiciels d’infographie PC/Mac et des
logiciels internet. Divers loisirs : musculation, billard, échecs,
vélo, Jeux, Bowling, Cinéma….

Mes compétences :
Animation 2D
Webmaster
Infographiste
Graphiste

Entreprises

  • Recherche emploi - Infographiste

    2013 - maintenant

  • Kantik - Infographiste

    2009 - 2011 infographiste

  • SEEBD - Infographiste

    2002 - 2007 infographiste

  • Indépendant - Dessinateur

    1993 - 1995 Histoire de Boulogne-sur-mer en BD - Histoire de Fénelon en BD

  • Royal Canin - Conducteur extrudeur

    AIMARGUES 1991 - 2001

  • Indépendant - Dessinateur

    1990 - 1991 Histoire de Lille en BD 2 volumes

  • Indépendant - Dessinateur

    1989 - 1989 Légende de Raoul de Cambrai en BD

  • Indépendant - Dessinateur

    1986 - 1987 Histoire de cambrai en BD en 3 volumes

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau