Norbert SEEBACHER

Logiciels - PC - MAC
Photoshop - InDesign - Quark Express - Dreamweaver - Illustrateur -
Flash - GoldWave - un peut 3D Studio Max - The Game Factory 2 -
Mise en couleur - photos montage - créations magazine - catalogue -
céations de bannières - animations sur flash - Céations de site avec
Dreamweaver - Scuplures - Peintures.
DIVERS :
Langue : Français, espagnol
Permis B + voiture
Maîtrise de tous les logiciels d’infographie PC/Mac et des
logiciels internet. Divers loisirs : musculation, billard, échecs,
vélo, Jeux, Bowling, Cinéma….
Mes compétences :
Animation 2D
Webmaster
Infographiste
Graphiste
Pas de formation renseignée