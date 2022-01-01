Norbert YHUEL

-
GEOS
- Security Manager
puteaux
2013 - maintenant
-
GEOS
- Security Manager
puteaux
2013 - maintenant
-
GEOS
- Security Officer
puteaux
2012 - 2012
-
GEOS
- Security Officer
puteaux
2012 - 2012
-
SIGMA International
- Coordinator
2004 - 2011
(TOTAL Village and TOTAL Office) for 400 guards and protection TOTAL Expatriates and their spouses.
Welcome to expatriates and management all movment beetwen each site.
Personal on board (POB) updapted every day (+ All French present in Niger Delta).
-
SIGMA International
- Coordinator
2004 - 2011
(TOTAL Village and TOTAL Office) for 400 guards and protection TOTAL Expatriates and their spouses.
Welcome to expatriates and management all movment beetwen each site.
Personal on board (POB) updapted every day (+ All French present in Niger Delta).
-
GEOS international
- Security Officer
puteaux
2003 - 2004
Security Officer for GEOS
* Person in charge of security Seaway Eagle, Orion and Sea worker (Stolt/Offshore) in Nigeria.
Security Consultant for SSF
* Person in charge (Procedures and Applications) in Shoba (Near Jeddah and Mecca) ;
-
GEOS international
- Security Officer
puteaux
2003 - 2004
Security Officer for GEOS
* Person in charge of security Seaway Eagle, Orion and Sea worker (Stolt/Offshore) in Nigeria.
Security Consultant for SSF
* Person in charge (Procedures and Applications) in Shoba (Near Jeddah and Mecca) ;
-
Cejip Sécurité
- Manager
2001 - 2003
* Person in charge of planning. ;
* Administrative coordination (recruiting, contract, pay, leave etc..). ;
* Logistic person in charge (material, vehicle, clothing, telephone etc..). ;
-
Cejip Sécurité
- Manager
2001 - 2003
* Person in charge of planning. ;
* Administrative coordination (recruiting, contract, pay, leave etc..). ;
* Logistic person in charge (material, vehicle, clothing, telephone etc..). ;
-
Spécial Forces
- Charge explosives
1995 - 2001
Anti terrorist unit leader
* Person in charge for the follow-up and the implementation of the systems of protection
of the significant points.
* Person in charge for the maintenance operational of 500 men. ;
* Person in charge explosives and ammunitions (specialist). ;
-
Spécial Forces
- Charge explosives
1995 - 2001
Anti terrorist unit leader
* Person in charge for the follow-up and the implementation of the systems of protection
of the significant points.
* Person in charge for the maintenance operational of 500 men. ;
* Person in charge explosives and ammunitions (specialist). ;
-
French Navy Commandos
- Technical adviser
1990 - 1995
Chief of mission
* Technical adviser on the armament, the optronic one and the special equipment. ;
* Specialist in demolition implemented of explosives mine clearance of the significant zones. ;
-
French Navy Commandos
- Technical adviser
1990 - 1995
Chief of mission
* Technical adviser on the armament, the optronic one and the special equipment. ;
* Specialist in demolition implemented of explosives mine clearance of the significant zones. ;