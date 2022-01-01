Menu

Nordine QUADAR

OTTAWA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion
Gestion de projet
Informatique
Vente
Management
Analyse
Communication
Services
Génie électrique

Entreprises

  • Privately held engineering and construction company - Junior Electrical Engineer

    2014 - maintenant

  • Privately held engineering and construction company - Electrical Engineer (Summer Job)

    2013 - 2013 Electrical design;
    Technical reporting;
    Reports translation (French to English and English to French).

  • Université d'Ottawa - IT Consultant

    2013 - 2014 • Provide technical support for faculty-users;
    • Provide advanced diagnostics of defective computers, repair and test microcomputers and
    components;
    • Install and configure Windows XP/7 Operating System, Linux and Mac OS;
    • Install various common and scientific software.

  • Gexel Telecom - Technical Support representative

    2011 - 2011 Handle incoming calls;
    Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues; Identify the customer’s needs;
    Promote various products and services; Perform follow-up callbacks with customers; Complete all call reports within Remedy;
    Act as a consultant to Gexel clients.

  • APC by Schneider Electric - FSE

    Rueil-Malmaison 2009 - 2010

  • ONCF - Managerial employee of Technical unit

    2006 - 2009 • Supervise Undertaking staff performance reviews.
    • Schedule workload to meet priorities and targets.
    • Ensure that best practice is followed in safety, legality and quality of service.
    • Provide leadership and technical guidance;
    • Identify and address training needs;

Formations

  • University Of Ottawa / Université D'Ottawa (Ottawa)

    Ottawa 2011 - 2014 Bachelor

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce De Toulouse ESC Toulouse

    Casablanca 2009 - 2010

  • Ecole Superieure De Technologie (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2003 - 2005

  • Lycéé Technique Mohamed V LTMV (Béni Mellal)

    Béni Mellal 2000 - 2005 Baccalauréat

Réseau