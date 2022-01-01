Menu

Noreddine EL AJI

Flexible and self-motivated person with IS and Security background as well as good communication skills looking for opportunities to deliver quality products, exemplary customer service and support.

  • EURECOM

    BIOT maintenant

  • SAP France

    Paris maintenant

  • SAP - Consultant

    Paris 2008 - 2008 * Certificated SAP Ramp-Up Coach and Member of the Ramp-Up Coaches Community.
    * Expert consultant as part of the SAP GRC Global Hub.
    * Experienced Ramp Up Product Expert for installating and configurating SAP GRC Access Control.
    * Worked as a consultant in a testing project for SAP Business ByDesign (ByD) at SAP Waldorf, Germany.

  • SAP - Consultant

    Paris 2006 - 2007 * Trained on TGRC20 course (GRC Access Control components) in Walldorf on December 2006.
    * Worked at SAP Labs at the Security Department as a team member of the implementation of dynamic security management protype, Sophia Antipolis, France.
    * I Took part in developing the Credit Management Concept and coordinating the various team members, Waldorf, Germany.

  • SAP - GRC (Governance, Risk and Compliance GRC) Professional Services Expert

    Paris 2006 - maintenant December 2006 – Present: SAP France, GRC (Governance, Risk and Compliance GRC) Professional Services Expert

    Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
    * Internal and customer oriented presentations GRC Access Control (GRC AC): Services offerings.
    * Full GRC Access Control (GRC AC) Suite Implementation.
    * Spot consulting on Access Control(AC), Process Control (PC) and Risk Management (RM).
    * Trainer on SAP GRC Access Control.
    * SAP GRC Process Control(PC)/Risk Management(RM) implementation projects
    * SAP GRC Environment, Health and Safety (EH&S)

  • SAP Labs France - Intern

    Paris 2006 - 2006 March 2006 – December 2006: SAP Labs FRANCE, SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS.

    Developed an Access Control prototype for Defense PLM (Plant Maintenance).

  • TECHOVER - Intern

    2004 - 2004 February 2004 - May 2004, Geneva, Switzerland.

    * Software development and websites design.
    * Technical Support and maintenance.

  • EIM Group, European Investment Managers - Intern

    2004 - 2004 June 2004 - August 2004, Nyon, Switzerland.

    * Observed and learned from financial advisors during company presentations for investment opportunities.
    * Preparing presentations/reports for clients.
    * Creating, implementing and testing models.

  • ENST- EURECOM (Sophia Antipolis)

    Sophia Antipolis 2004 - 2006 COMMUNICATION SYSTEM SECURITY

  • Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale De Lausanne (EPFL) (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 2001 - 2006 Master of Science in Communications and computer security

  • Lycée Moulay Idriss (FES) (Fès)

    Fès 1995 - 2000 Baccalaureate in Mathematical Science

