Noreddine EL AJI

Flexible and self-motivated person with IS and Security background as well as good communication skills looking for opportunities to deliver quality products, exemplary customer service and support.
- Consultant
Paris2008 - 2008* Certificated SAP Ramp-Up Coach and Member of the Ramp-Up Coaches Community.
* Expert consultant as part of the SAP GRC Global Hub.
* Experienced Ramp Up Product Expert for installating and configurating SAP GRC Access Control.
* Worked as a consultant in a testing project for SAP Business ByDesign (ByD) at SAP Waldorf, Germany.
SAP
- Consultant
Paris2006 - 2007* Trained on TGRC20 course (GRC Access Control components) in Walldorf on December 2006.
* Worked at SAP Labs at the Security Department as a team member of the implementation of dynamic security management protype, Sophia Antipolis, France.
* I Took part in developing the Credit Management Concept and coordinating the various team members, Waldorf, Germany.
SAP
- GRC (Governance, Risk and Compliance GRC) Professional Services Expert
Paris2006 - maintenantDecember 2006 – Present: SAP France, GRC (Governance, Risk and Compliance GRC) Professional Services Expert
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
* Internal and customer oriented presentations GRC Access Control (GRC AC): Services offerings.
* Full GRC Access Control (GRC AC) Suite Implementation.
* Spot consulting on Access Control(AC), Process Control (PC) and Risk Management (RM).
* Trainer on SAP GRC Access Control.
* SAP GRC Process Control(PC)/Risk Management(RM) implementation projects
* SAP GRC Environment, Health and Safety (EH&S)
SAP Labs France
- Intern
Paris2006 - 2006March 2006 – December 2006: SAP Labs FRANCE, SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS.
Developed an Access Control prototype for Defense PLM (Plant Maintenance).
TECHOVER
- Intern
2004 - 2004February 2004 - May 2004, Geneva, Switzerland.
* Software development and websites design.
* Technical Support and maintenance.
EIM Group, European Investment Managers
- Intern
2004 - 2004June 2004 - August 2004, Nyon, Switzerland.
* Observed and learned from financial advisors during company presentations for investment opportunities.
* Preparing presentations/reports for clients.
* Creating, implementing and testing models.
Formations
ENST- EURECOM (Sophia Antipolis)
Sophia Antipolis2004 - 2006COMMUNICATION SYSTEM SECURITY
Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale De Lausanne (EPFL) (Lausanne)
Lausanne2001 - 2006Master of Science in Communications and computer security
Lycée Moulay Idriss (FES) (Fès)
Fès1995 - 2000Baccalaureate in Mathematical Science