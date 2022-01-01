Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Norman DUVIN
Ajouter
Norman DUVIN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Tenir differents postes. Travailler en equipe. Dir
Entreprises
Chezclement elysees
- Chef de partie responsable
2004 - maintenant
Formations
INFA LE MANOIR
Gouvieux
2000 - 2002
Bac pro restauration
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel