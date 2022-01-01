Nouh ABASSI

My job duty : Deliver the daily Production Targets For Oil & gas - Water by Managing Well Facility - Control Room Process Operation.

Execute all Production activities according to The Company Schedule.

Daily Optimization Of Wells and Facilities within the specified Operating Envelopes.

Emergency Response Team Leader.

Ensure Field is in accordance with Company Requirements.

Liaise with the Maintenance Coordinator and Delivery Team .

Leader to Manage Plane Change Control .

Proactively Manage all HSE aspects of Production activity Execution .

Develop Staff to meet the required standards competency .

Assist in Final Commissioning and handover of new assets .

Prepare Plant and Equipments for handover to Maintenance and Engineering for required planned activities .

Develop Young and Junior Operators through on the job Training Programmers .

Ensure all Production Data is accurately recorded in appropriate System in Timely manner .