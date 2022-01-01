Nouh BETTACHE

-
AFIA INTERNATIONAL ALGERIA (SAVOLA GROUP)
- IT MANAGER
2011 - maintenant
Head of IT department including 2 structures:
a. Infrastructure & Technology
b. Business Solutions (Application)
- Member of the BLT (Business Leading Team)
- One of the top 5 managers for 2010 & best manager for 2011 in AFIA, part of the Talent Management System launched by SAVOLA Group.
- Member of Employee of the month committee.
Missions :
- Plan, organize, direct, control and evaluate the operations of information systems.
- Ensure the availability of a stable and secured infrastructure following the Savola group standard.
- Develop and implement policies and procedures for IT support and equipment acquisition.
- Meet with Managers to translate the business needs into IT specifications/solutions
- Responsible for the provision of IT infrastructure services including desktop applications, Local and / or Wide area networks, IT troubleshooting, IT security and telecommunications with the best costs.
- Development and implementation of new systems/applications.
- Working with senior management to propose, agree and deliver IT service.
- Responsible for the annual IT Budget: allocation, optimization and tracking.
- Manage the IT team including staff appraisals, disciplining, coaching, training, pay reviews and career development.
- Provide a monthly report of IT achievements to General Manager and quarterly presentations to the SAVOLA group board.
AFIA
- Business Solutions Manager
2009 - maintenant
- Project manager and responsible of all IT applications : implementation and support
ERP iScala Business Solutions, SAGE for Payroll and HR, SAP Business Objects XI R3,PALM Solution for Sales Force Automation, KELIO/BODET Application for Time Management.
- Analyze and convert business processes and rules into system requirements and documentation by providing the maximum added value from the ERP iScala and the other systems to support business development and business users
- ERP iScala support/administration and development for Savola Algeria and Morocco on the different modules: General Ledger, AP, AR, Inventory, Production, Assets,...
- Implementation of BI solution for both iScala and PALM databases.
- Designing and Development of Datawarehouses and ETLs (using Microsoft SSIS) for Decision Reports.
- Development of reports and dashboards using SAP Business Objects XI.
- Follow up of projects and contacts with suppliers.
- Microsoft SQL Server 2008/2005/2000 Administration (4 databases).
- Development of Business Report using Crystal Report.
- Development of Excel reports linked to SQL queries.
- Training of the users on the different applications.
- Supervising two business analysts for their tasks, projects and career developments.
BUSINESS SOLUTION CENTER
- Consultant Formateur SAGE - Chef de projet
2007 - 2008
- Audit and analysis on different kind of Business to implement Information Systems.
- Configuration and Installation of SAGE softwares (ERP) in Client/Server architecture (TCP/IP, Windows Server and Hardware).
- Training on SAGE for users and administrators.
- Support and maintenance on SAGE softwares(Accounting, Payroll & HR, Fixed Assets, Invoicing, Stock, Sates Accountants and Tax) to resolve distance functional and technical problems (network and installation problems) for 40 companies (customers).
- Project management for ERPs implementation (Audit, Setup, Training and Support).
- Data Migration between different environments and systems.
- Preparation of daily reports (Sheets interventions customers), weekly and monthly activities.
- Preparation of weekly and monthly schedules, training schedules and software manuals.
- References : WeatherFord, SpieCapag (UTE Medgaz), Halliburton, Sinopec, Coca Cola, Degremont (SUEZ), Vatech (WABAG), SIKA, Alliance Chimie, Orascom Télécom (RING), Falcon Mitsubishi, SOMIAS,…