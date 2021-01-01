Menu

Odile SILVA DI MASCIO

PARIS

Entreprises

  • KODAK ALARIS - EMEA Partner Marketing and Campaign Manager, Information Management

    2017 - maintenant

  • KODAK ALARIS - Channel Marketing Manager, Document Imaging Solutions, EAMER

    2013 - 2016 Responsible for all the Channel Marketing Programs and Activities for the Document Imaging Solutions business in Europe, Africa and Middle East Region.

  • Eastman Kodak - Channel Marketing Manager, Document Imaging, EMEA

    2011 - 2013 Responsible for all the Channel Marketing Activities for the DI business in Europe, Africa and Middle East Region:
    • VAD (Value Added Distributors) and VAR (Value Added Resellers) relationship management
    • Partner programmes creation and follow-up
    • Partner recruitment
    • Channel promotions and incentives
    • Partner events
    • Channel communication and marketing tools
    • Tracking promotions, MDF and programmes ROI
    • Channel newsletters
    • Partnersite management

  • Eastman Kodak - Marketing Coordinator, Document Imaging, Italy, Spain and Portugal

    2008 - 2011 Responsible for all the marketing activities for the DI business in Italy, Spain and Portugal:
    • Event organization
    • PR
    • Partners Management
    • Product launches
    • Marcom tools localization
    • Direct marketing
    • Competitive study
    • SEO activities

  • Eastman Kodak - Marketing support, Document Imaging, Western Cluster

    2005 - 2008 • Marketing assistant : support the Western Cluster Marketing Coordinator for events, PR, marcom tools localization, market analysis.
    • Customer team Iberia : management of Spanish and Portuguese customers calls, part and consumables orders

  • Warner Music Group - Marketing and Communication Assistant

    Paris 2002 - 2003 • Assistante marketing international : étude comparative de sites Internet, en vue de l’évolution du site de Warner Music
    • Assistante promotion : relations avec les médias, envoi de disques promotionnels, revues de presse

  • Consult Dist SL - España - Marketing assistant

    2002 - 2002 Élaboration et mise en place d’un guide d’entretien, réalisation et retranscription d’entretiens semi-directifs, finalité : rédaction d’un ouvrage traitant des conséquences du divorce sur les enfants.

  • BNP Paribas - Crédit documentaire

    Paris 2002 - 2002 Chargée de la gestion de crédits documentaires à l’export et à l’import au sein du service du commerce international

