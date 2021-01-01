Odile SILVA DI MASCIO

2011 - 2013Responsible for all the Channel Marketing Activities for the DI business in Europe, Africa and Middle East Region:
• VAD (Value Added Distributors) and VAR (Value Added Resellers) relationship management
• Partner programmes creation and follow-up
• Partner recruitment
• Channel promotions and incentives
• Partner events
• Channel communication and marketing tools
• Tracking promotions, MDF and programmes ROI
• Channel newsletters
• Partnersite management
Eastman Kodak
- Marketing Coordinator, Document Imaging, Italy, Spain and Portugal
2008 - 2011Responsible for all the marketing activities for the DI business in Italy, Spain and Portugal:
• Event organization
• PR
• Partners Management
• Product launches
• Marcom tools localization
• Direct marketing
• Competitive study
• SEO activities
Eastman Kodak
- Marketing support, Document Imaging, Western Cluster
2005 - 2008• Marketing assistant : support the Western Cluster Marketing Coordinator for events, PR, marcom tools localization, market analysis.
• Customer team Iberia : management of Spanish and Portuguese customers calls, part and consumables orders
Warner Music Group
- Marketing and Communication Assistant
Paris2002 - 2003• Assistante marketing international : étude comparative de sites Internet, en vue de l’évolution du site de Warner Music
• Assistante promotion : relations avec les médias, envoi de disques promotionnels, revues de presse
Consult Dist SL - España
- Marketing assistant
2002 - 2002Élaboration et mise en place d’un guide d’entretien, réalisation et retranscription d’entretiens semi-directifs, finalité : rédaction d’un ouvrage traitant des conséquences du divorce sur les enfants.
BNP Paribas
- Crédit documentaire
Paris2002 - 2002Chargée de la gestion de crédits documentaires à l’export et à l’import au sein du service du commerce international