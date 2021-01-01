Menu

Olivier AHMADZADEH, M.ENG, MBA

CALUIRE-ET-CUIRE

En résumé

General management and business development executive with 24 years of successful international industrial experience in Oil & Gas, Metals and Material Handling industries. Solid management experience and expertise across all key business functional areas. A dynamic communicator, team builder, facilitator and leader, committed to the highest standards of ethical conduct and business integrity. Results-oriented professional who enjoys the challenge of change management, organizational restructuring and turnaround, product development or expansion, and taking projects from concept through to completion. Strong capabilities in developing and implementing strategies in support of organizational goals, values and mission. Proven ability to manage multiple assignments simultaneously, in a multicultural environment. Customer oriented manager and effective negotiator able to achieve win-win outcomes. Creative thinker who everyday fosters innovation and implementation of new ideas.

Mes compétences :
Engineering
Control Systems
Business Development
Strategic planning
Sales
China
Energy
Oil & Gas
P&L management
Facility management
HAZOP study
Supply chain management
Procurement
Project management
General management
Manufacturing

Entreprises

  • Emco Wheaton - Global Aftermarket Director

    2013 - maintenant

  • FMC Technologies - Loading Systems Division (France) - Global Business Development Manager

    2012 - 2013

  • FMC Technologies - Loading Systems Division (France) - Global After-Sales Director

    2011 - 2012 • Main products designed and manufactured by the division: Marine loading arms, Train & Railcar loading arms, Loading skids, Piggable valves and manifolds for fluid process systems.
    • In charge of the global After Sales business strategy definition and implementation.
    • On top of the Spare Parts dept., the Field Service dept., the Repair & Revamp dept. and the Training dept.
    • The After Sales organization (50 employees) is based in France, with resources in USA, Malaysia, Singapore and India, and a strong link with the Sales dept. and the 56 representatives the division has worldwide.

  • Changshu FMC Technologies Energy Equipment Co., Ltd - General Manager

    2009 - 2011 Responsible for a BU in China (150 employees) part of FMC Technologies group, and in charge of the Southeast Asia market development.
    • Main products designed and manufactured: Belt conveyor idlers (high speed, low resistance), Vibratory feeders for light and heavy industry (Syntron brand), Piggable valves and manifolds for fluid process systems (Oil & Gas).
    • Responsible for budgeting and forecasting P&L and monthly reporting to headquarter in Houston/USA.
    • Fully restructured the young BU’s organization and developed key managers.
    • Business process reengineered and lean/agile manufacturing methods implemented, tripling the production throughput.
    • On top of a Sales team with two Sales Managers in China, one Sales Mgr in Singapore and one in India. Extended the representative network through strategic alliances in China.

  • FMC Technologies - Purchasing and Materials Manager (Loading Systems Division)

    SENS 2005 - 2009 Responsible for the Materials department including sourcing, purchasing, storage, inventory control, and distribution of products for all product lines. In charge of an organization comprising 45+ employees (France, Malaysia and China).
    • Re-organized the procurement department to ensure more focused responsibilities in the three main discipline areas: Project Subcontract Purchasing, Commodity Sourcing, and Tactical Purchasing with clear objectives and responsibilities for each.
    • Made a detailed spent analysis and defined commodity sourcing strategies following Kraljic’s model.
    • Developed low cost suppliers in China – Overall 36% savings.
    • Developed worldwide manufacturing capabilities by partnering with subcontractors in France, Portugal, Malaysia, Dubai and USA.
    • Achieved 19% global savings in renegotiating forwarding contracts (air freight, ocean freight and road transportation).
    • Put in place a strong inventory management and control process which led in tremendous reductions in traditionally high annual excess & obsolete volumes.

  • FMC Technologies - Control Systems Engineering Manager

    SENS 2002 - 2005 Responsible for the coordination of the hydraulic and electrical engineering project-based activities to meet company objectives in terms of cost, quality, and delivery: 13 engineers.
    • Completed a market analysis on PLC-based control systems and the trends in the oil & gas industry which resulted in FMC abandoning its own specific design for an industry standard.
    • Trained and developed the engineering team on the industry standard PLC-based control systems as a step forward to catch-up with new technology developments and forecasted customer expectations.
    • Developed new standard architectures (inc. Hardware, software, control screens, communications and protocols, etc), products (inc. Hydraulic equipment), systems, and suppliers.
    • Defined and validated new instrumentation for hazardous areas (ATEX/CENELEC, UL, CSA)
    • Participated in HAZOP studies with BP, Shell, ExxonMobil and Statoil.

  • FMC Technologies - Control System Projects Development Manager (R&D dept)

    SENS 1999 - 2002 Worked within the R&D department on the development of the Boom-To-Tanker (BTT), a new offshore offloading system for tandem LNG transfer between a FPSO/FSRU and a LNG carrier. This development was part of the Azure project, a program founded by the European Union and headed by 5 petroleum and shipyard companies and FMC Technologies. As part of the project, a 1/5th scale BTT model with an LNG carrier simulator to reproduce the relative motions between the vessels was designed and manufactured.
    • In charge of the whole control system definition (hydraulic, electric, instrumentation), scope of supply, negotiation with and selection of the suppliers and subcontractors and project execution follow-up.
    • Programmed critical software algorithms and mathematical models.
    • Demonstrated the ability of the BTT to connect/disconnect in severe environmental conditions (wind, waves, current) and in accordance with safety rules and requirements.

  • CLECIM / Voest-Alpine (VAI) - Automation and Process Engineer

    1996 - 1999 Responsible for project-based control system software developments for steel and aluminum rolling mills (AGC, HGC, AFC...): contract analysis, drafting functional specifications, selecting and following-up subcontractors, programming the software, conducting integrated tests, customer training, and site commissioning and supervising until the contractual performances are reached.
    • Obtained an innovation prize in 1997 for the development of a predictive and auto-adaptive control algorithm for rolling mills to correct stationary and semi-stationary strip thickness errors. The software was implemented in Choil Aluminium MFG (South Korea) to correct those thickness errors that couldn’t be corrected with standard / traditional tools.
    • Main project references:
    - Erasteel (Commentry – France) – High speed steels - 1998
    - Choil Aluminium Mfg (Taegu – South Korea) – Aluminum mill - 1997
    - Egyptalum (Nag Hammady – Egypt) – Aluminum mill – 1996

  • CLECIM / Voest-Alpine (VAI) - Electronic Engineer

    1989 - 1996 Responsible for project-based electrical control system developments for steel and aluminum rolling mills: contract analysis, drafting technical specifications, selecting and following-up subcontractors, creating electrical engineering documents, conducting integrated tests, customer training, and site commissioning and supervising until the contractual performances are reached.
    • Development of a new electronic control board for three-stage servo valves.
    • Main project references:
    - LTV Steel Co. (Cleveland – USA) – Skin Pass mill – 1993
    - VSZ Kosice (Kosice – Czechoslovakia) – Cold tandem mill
    - Alcoa Warrick (Evansville – USA) – Aluminum mill
    - Usinor – Myosotis project (Isbergues – France) – Steel mill
    - Phoenix Works (Liège – Belgium) – Skin pass mill

