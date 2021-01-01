Olivier AHMADZADEH, M.ENG, MBA

-
Emco Wheaton
- Global Aftermarket Director
2013 - maintenant
FMC Technologies - Loading Systems Division (France)
- Global Business Development Manager
2012 - 2013
FMC Technologies - Loading Systems Division (France)
- Global After-Sales Director
2011 - 2012
• Main products designed and manufactured by the division: Marine loading arms, Train & Railcar loading arms, Loading skids, Piggable valves and manifolds for fluid process systems.
• In charge of the global After Sales business strategy definition and implementation.
• On top of the Spare Parts dept., the Field Service dept., the Repair & Revamp dept. and the Training dept.
• The After Sales organization (50 employees) is based in France, with resources in USA, Malaysia, Singapore and India, and a strong link with the Sales dept. and the 56 representatives the division has worldwide.
Changshu FMC Technologies Energy Equipment Co., Ltd
- General Manager
2009 - 2011
Responsible for a BU in China (150 employees) part of FMC Technologies group, and in charge of the Southeast Asia market development.
• Main products designed and manufactured: Belt conveyor idlers (high speed, low resistance), Vibratory feeders for light and heavy industry (Syntron brand), Piggable valves and manifolds for fluid process systems (Oil & Gas).
• Responsible for budgeting and forecasting P&L and monthly reporting to headquarter in Houston/USA.
• Fully restructured the young BU’s organization and developed key managers.
• Business process reengineered and lean/agile manufacturing methods implemented, tripling the production throughput.
• On top of a Sales team with two Sales Managers in China, one Sales Mgr in Singapore and one in India. Extended the representative network through strategic alliances in China.
FMC Technologies
- Purchasing and Materials Manager (Loading Systems Division)
SENS
2005 - 2009
Responsible for the Materials department including sourcing, purchasing, storage, inventory control, and distribution of products for all product lines. In charge of an organization comprising 45+ employees (France, Malaysia and China).
• Re-organized the procurement department to ensure more focused responsibilities in the three main discipline areas: Project Subcontract Purchasing, Commodity Sourcing, and Tactical Purchasing with clear objectives and responsibilities for each.
• Made a detailed spent analysis and defined commodity sourcing strategies following Kraljic’s model.
• Developed low cost suppliers in China – Overall 36% savings.
• Developed worldwide manufacturing capabilities by partnering with subcontractors in France, Portugal, Malaysia, Dubai and USA.
• Achieved 19% global savings in renegotiating forwarding contracts (air freight, ocean freight and road transportation).
• Put in place a strong inventory management and control process which led in tremendous reductions in traditionally high annual excess & obsolete volumes.
FMC Technologies
- Control Systems Engineering Manager
SENS
2002 - 2005
Responsible for the coordination of the hydraulic and electrical engineering project-based activities to meet company objectives in terms of cost, quality, and delivery: 13 engineers.
• Completed a market analysis on PLC-based control systems and the trends in the oil & gas industry which resulted in FMC abandoning its own specific design for an industry standard.
• Trained and developed the engineering team on the industry standard PLC-based control systems as a step forward to catch-up with new technology developments and forecasted customer expectations.
• Developed new standard architectures (inc. Hardware, software, control screens, communications and protocols, etc), products (inc. Hydraulic equipment), systems, and suppliers.
• Defined and validated new instrumentation for hazardous areas (ATEX/CENELEC, UL, CSA)
• Participated in HAZOP studies with BP, Shell, ExxonMobil and Statoil.
FMC Technologies
- Control System Projects Development Manager (R&D dept)
SENS
1999 - 2002
Worked within the R&D department on the development of the Boom-To-Tanker (BTT), a new offshore offloading system for tandem LNG transfer between a FPSO/FSRU and a LNG carrier. This development was part of the Azure project, a program founded by the European Union and headed by 5 petroleum and shipyard companies and FMC Technologies. As part of the project, a 1/5th scale BTT model with an LNG carrier simulator to reproduce the relative motions between the vessels was designed and manufactured.
• In charge of the whole control system definition (hydraulic, electric, instrumentation), scope of supply, negotiation with and selection of the suppliers and subcontractors and project execution follow-up.
• Programmed critical software algorithms and mathematical models.
• Demonstrated the ability of the BTT to connect/disconnect in severe environmental conditions (wind, waves, current) and in accordance with safety rules and requirements.
CLECIM / Voest-Alpine (VAI)
- Automation and Process Engineer
1996 - 1999
Responsible for project-based control system software developments for steel and aluminum rolling mills (AGC, HGC, AFC...): contract analysis, drafting functional specifications, selecting and following-up subcontractors, programming the software, conducting integrated tests, customer training, and site commissioning and supervising until the contractual performances are reached.
• Obtained an innovation prize in 1997 for the development of a predictive and auto-adaptive control algorithm for rolling mills to correct stationary and semi-stationary strip thickness errors. The software was implemented in Choil Aluminium MFG (South Korea) to correct those thickness errors that couldn’t be corrected with standard / traditional tools.
• Main project references:
- Erasteel (Commentry – France) – High speed steels - 1998
- Choil Aluminium Mfg (Taegu – South Korea) – Aluminum mill - 1997
- Egyptalum (Nag Hammady – Egypt) – Aluminum mill – 1996
CLECIM / Voest-Alpine (VAI)
- Electronic Engineer
1989 - 1996
Responsible for project-based electrical control system developments for steel and aluminum rolling mills: contract analysis, drafting technical specifications, selecting and following-up subcontractors, creating electrical engineering documents, conducting integrated tests, customer training, and site commissioning and supervising until the contractual performances are reached.
• Development of a new electronic control board for three-stage servo valves.
• Main project references:
- LTV Steel Co. (Cleveland – USA) – Skin Pass mill – 1993
- VSZ Kosice (Kosice – Czechoslovakia) – Cold tandem mill
- Alcoa Warrick (Evansville – USA) – Aluminum mill
- Usinor – Myosotis project (Isbergues – France) – Steel mill
- Phoenix Works (Liège – Belgium) – Skin pass mill