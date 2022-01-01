Menu

Christophe CALLIGARO

GENEVE

En résumé

While I am a global supply chain specialist, I believe my value also lies in the way I have utilized that function throughout my career to drive significant transformations

In summary my work has covered a broad spectrum including:
• All aspects of supply chain, from procurement & logistics to setting up and directing cross- cultural Shared Service Centers
• Change management: stakeholder engagement not only internally but also unions, community associations and partners
• Organizational Strategy & Design: end-to-end process implementation
• Continuous improvement and Transformation using LEAN principles

I’m a big picture thinker with a track record of making a greater contribution to business improvement. Having managed up to 2000 people at any one time, I have proved myself to be an accomplished change manager with a strong understanding of people across multiple cultures.
In my view, change is both unavoidable and essential, so transformation is something I see as a normal aspect of business. At the same time, my work is about people, not just recruiting and training them but also making the difficult decisions about headcount and doing so from a position of integrity.

I believe empathy to be an essential quality in getting the best out of people. Along with respect and honesty, this has meant I have always inspired strong employee loyalty, across multiple cultures. I am able to produce the results I do because I understand the way individuals and teams operate.

Entreprises

  • LEXMARK INTERNATIONAL - WW Business Operations Director - Global Services Operations

    2016 - 2018 I lead the strategy & operations for Worldwide Managed Print Services, Warranty and consumables delivery.
    Leading a team of 480 people in France, Budapest, Lexington (USA), Cebu SSC and Argentina.
    * Reduced cost by 25% in 2017, restructured teams, reducing numbers

    significantly with no loss in efficiency.
    * Achieved productivity improvements and end-to-end process changes in the organization, driving 30% headcount reduction.
    * Drove several important cross-functional projects.

    * Improved performance for inventory and consumables delivery.

  • LEXMARK INTERNATIONAL - CEO & President

    2012 - 2015 Managed Lexmark's Global SSC, based in Cebu, growing the center from 1,100
    employees to almost 2,000.

    * Brought new activities from regions for Global Supply Chain, Global Services, Finance & Accounting, Sales & Marketing, Operational Excellence, Information Technology and Human Resources to continue to reduce cost.
    * While growing SSC employee numbers I improved customer service levels and

    reduced attrition from 13% to under 8%.
    * Implemented Lean principles and leadership to focus on efficiency and improvements.
    * Responsible for the strategy of the Lexmark SSC in the world and drive the

    Governance with the stakeholders in the headquarter.
    * Won awards as Best SSC Team in Asia, Best Process Innovation in Asia, Best
    Employer and Most Innovative Company in the Philippines.

  • LEXMARK INTERNATIONAL - Director

    2008 - 2012 Managed the Emea OTC team with 120 people in Switzerland, Hungary SSC, Sweden and Philippines SSC.
    * Led projects in the areas of Order Management until delivery, invoicing, credit & debit and collection.
    * Achieved 40% cost reduction by transferring successfully activities to SSC.
    * Handled the restructuring of employees in Switzerland.
    * Using LEAN principles, improved customer service level and diminished overdue creditor.

    * Oversaw ERP deployment (SAP) for OTC.
    * Created comprehensive Voice Of Customer program.

  • LEXMARK INTERNATIONAL - Global Purchasing and Sourcing Director

    2004 - 2008 I handled a budget of $450 million, dealing with multiple supplier portfolio. Managed team of global buyers including Europe, Mexico, Asia and also dealt with lawyers.
    * Achieved 20% cost reduction on overall budget while achieving sourcing targets.

    * Defined the worldwide sourcing strategy: awareness, benchmarking, supplier selection; supplier portfolio reduced from 100 to 50 in 4 years.
    * Developed and strengthened the Suppliers Relationship Management with top strategic suppliers.

  • LEXMARK INTERNATIONAL - EMEA Logistics Director

    2000 - 2003 Led the Emea end-to-end Logistics including inbound, warehousing, outbound & transportation, reverse product flow, customization and customs with a total budget of $120 million.

    * Consolidated the activities to two partners in 2 years and achieved significant savings, decreasing the Expense to revenue ration from 3.5 to 2.3 in three years and reducing headcount by 50%.
    * Outsourced the spare parts distribution (activity and people).

  • Lexmark International - Emea Logistics Director

    Suresnes 2000 - 2003 Emea Director of Logistics, covering inbound, warehousing/customization, outbound and reverse logistics.
    Outsouring of activities, suppliers consolidation, cost and performance improvement

  • LEXMARK INTERNATIONAL - Supply Chain Manager

    1999 - 2000 Managed the Emea Supply Chain for consumables including forecast, Supply & Demand, procurement, inventory management & order management.

    * Implemented S&OP with close collaboration with Sales & Marketing
    * Improved inventory turns from 3 to 6 and increased delivery performance (OTD) from 70 to 88%
    * Developed new sources for Finished Goods

  • Lexmark International - Emea Consumables Supply Chain Mgr

    Suresnes 1999 - 2000 Supply Chain Mgr for the consumables (cartridges) managing from forecast to customers delivery, Supply and Demand and Inventroy Mgt

  • Lexmark International Technology sa - WW Supplies/Consumables Operations Mgr

    Suresnes 1998 - 1999 Management of ww manufacturing operations and define sourcing locations for manufacturing plants in LCC:

  • Lexmark - Business Applications Manager

    Suresnes 1995 - 1998

  • Lexmark - Distribution Manager

    Suresnes 1992 - 1995

  • LEXMARK INTERNATIONAL - Division Operations Manager

    1992 - 1999

  • CLIMAX AUTOMATION (ALSTOM) - SOMFY - VALEO - PROJECT ENGINEER

    1985 - 1992

Formations

  • European Insitut Of Purchase Management

    Archamps 2007 - 2008 Executive MBA in Purchasing and Supply Management

  • European Institute Of Purchasing Management EIPM

    Archamps 2007 - 2008 Executive MBA

    Thesis: Definition of a decision-making process to relocate production in Low cost Countries, based on the concept of Total cost of Ownership
