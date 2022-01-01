Christophe CALLIGARO

While I am a global supply chain specialist, I believe my value also lies in the way I have utilized that function throughout my career to drive significant transformations
In summary my work has covered a broad spectrum including:
• All aspects of supply chain, from procurement & logistics to setting up and directing cross- cultural Shared Service Centers
• Change management: stakeholder engagement not only internally but also unions, community associations and partners
• Organizational Strategy & Design: end-to-end process implementation
• Continuous improvement and Transformation using LEAN principles
I’m a big picture thinker with a track record of making a greater contribution to business improvement. Having managed up to 2000 people at any one time, I have proved myself to be an accomplished change manager with a strong understanding of people across multiple cultures.
In my view, change is both unavoidable and essential, so transformation is something I see as a normal aspect of business. At the same time, my work is about people, not just recruiting and training them but also making the difficult decisions about headcount and doing so from a position of integrity.
I believe empathy to be an essential quality in getting the best out of people. Along with respect and honesty, this has meant I have always inspired strong employee loyalty, across multiple cultures. I am able to produce the results I do because I understand the way individuals and teams operate.
