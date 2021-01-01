Sébastien LEFEVRE

Lexmark International Technology SA
- EMEA PRICING ANALYST
Suresnes2011 - maintenant- Responsible for pricing of Manage Print Service key account customers for EMEA
- Responsible to build pricing for value programs
Lexmark International Technology SA
- Methods and Processes for EMEA PRICING
Suresnes2010 - 2011I participated in the SAP implementation in Europe
Methods and processes leader for the EMEA Pricing department.
We are working of the new implementation of system integration 'Vistex and Paragon' linked with SAP. I spend 3 weeks in Lexington (USA) to do workshop with all the project team to ensure the implementation of new tools.
I am certified Yellow Belt and Green Belt (Operationnal Excellence).
Lexmark International Technology SA
- EMEA ANALYST PRICING
Suresnes2008 - 2010- answer in time a all bids request by Germany sales team
- create promotion in association with sales and marketting
- doing the announcement of new Lexmark product
- create bonus programs with sales and marketting
- create reports and financial analysis
Lexmark International Technology SA
- Team Leader Customer Management Center
Suresnes2007 - 2008In 2007, we transfered all sales administration from Paris to Geneva and my mission has been :
- transfert all activities and solve all technical issues during the move.
- Create a new team
- harmonization of French processes to Emea processes
- to be sure that all the transfert has been done succesfuly without any impact for the customer
In 2008, I joined a new project team with the mission to relocate manual invoicing to the Philippines, my job was :
- create a new team in the Philippines
- write all processes linked with the manual invoicing and transfert it
- recruit the new team-leader in the Philippines
The project lasted 9 months and I spent 1 month in the Philippines to transfert this activity
Lexmark International Technology SA
- Customer Management Service
Suresnes1997 - 2007Working for Lexmark since October 1997, I was able to work in different services and specialize in finance.
I started with Lexmark at Bionne Boigny (Orléans - France) as sales administrator, it was :
- order entry
- back end retrocession
- return management
- order tracking with the EMEA Supply Chain
- report and customer portfolio following
Then, in July 2000 I moved to Paris-La Defense (France) as Team Leader Sales Administration at Lexmark France, I participated in :
- transfert all activities from Orléans to Paris
- leading a team of 7 peoples
- create and improve processes to optimize the workload (I received a make it happen award from Lexmark for the process I did about DOA process improvement)