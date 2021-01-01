Olivier BAPTISTE

Mes compétences :
Admin MM
BW Query Designer
Admin HR; HR050; HR305; HR505; HR506
Admin PP
Admin PM
Entreprises
LINDAL France
- Coordinateur Projets Informatique
Saint-Priest2019 - maintenant- Responsable du déploiement des différents modules de SAP S4/HANA au sein de LINDAL France.
CERATIZIT Group
- Senior SAP Consultant
2018 - 2019Support & Functional Analyst - HCM
- WORKDAY project: Implementation of the new HR software into the company.
- Insure the technical support between SAP and WORKDAY, manage the CPI interface via SAP/IDOC
Delaware Consulting
- Senior SAP Consultant
2016 - 2018Senior SAP Consultant Logistique
Luxair S.A
- SAP MM / HR Administration & Projects chez Luxair S.A.