Olivier BAPTISTE

Saint-Priest

Mes compétences :
Admin MM
BW Query Designer
Admin HR; HR050; HR305; HR505; HR506
Admin PP
Admin PM

Entreprises

  • LINDAL France - Coordinateur Projets Informatique

    Saint-Priest 2019 - maintenant - Responsable du déploiement des différents modules de SAP S4/HANA au sein de LINDAL France.

  • CERATIZIT Group - Senior SAP Consultant

    2018 - 2019 Support & Functional Analyst - HCM
    - WORKDAY project: Implementation of the new HR software into the company.
    - Insure the technical support between SAP and WORKDAY, manage the CPI interface via SAP/IDOC

  • Delaware Consulting - Senior SAP Consultant

    2016 - 2018 Senior SAP Consultant Logistique

  • Luxair S.A - SAP MM / HR Administration & Projects chez Luxair S.A.

    Luxembourg 1999 - 2016

Formations

