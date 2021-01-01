Olivier BOUSSAUD

CLASQUIN NANTES
- COMMISSIONNAIRE DE TRANSPORT MARITIME
2004 - maintenant
ZIEGLER NANTES
- COMMISSIONNAIRE DE TRANSPORT MARITIME
2001 - 2004
SDV DEPARTEMENT ATT LE HAVRE
- Agent de transit import export
1998 - 2001
MSC SAINT HERBLAIN
- Assistant import
1998 - 1998
Formations
Lycée Pierre Mendes France (La Roche Sur Yon)
La Roche Sur Yon1996 - 1997DIPMOME DE TECHNICIEN SUPERIEUR EXPORT ( post Bac +2)
Formation sur 1 an post BAC+2 comprenant 6 mois de formation généraliste en import-export.
3 mois de stage chez Transcap International Nantes et 4 mois chez un transitaire maritime Killick Martins Leeds (UK)