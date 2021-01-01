Menu

Olivier BOUSSAUD

NANTES

Entreprises

  • CLASQUIN NANTES - COMMISSIONNAIRE DE TRANSPORT MARITIME

    2004 - maintenant

  • ZIEGLER NANTES - COMMISSIONNAIRE DE TRANSPORT MARITIME

    2001 - 2004

  • SDV DEPARTEMENT ATT LE HAVRE - Agent de transit import export

    1998 - 2001

  • MSC SAINT HERBLAIN - Assistant import

    1998 - 1998

Formations

  • Lycée Pierre Mendes France (La Roche Sur Yon)

    La Roche Sur Yon 1996 - 1997 DIPMOME DE TECHNICIEN SUPERIEUR EXPORT ( post Bac +2)

    Formation sur 1 an post BAC+2 comprenant 6 mois de formation généraliste en import-export.
    3 mois de stage chez Transcap International Nantes et 4 mois chez un transitaire maritime Killick Martins Leeds (UK)

  • IUT

    Saint Nazaire 1994 - 1996 DUT Techniques de commercialisation

  • Lycée Notre Dame D'Esperance

    Saint Nazaire 1993 - 1994 BACCALAUREAT A1

    BAC A1

