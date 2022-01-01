Retail
Olivier CHAPEAU
Olivier CHAPEAU
CHOLET
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
France Poutres
- Président
2014 - maintenant
France Poutres
- Directeur commercial et développement
2008 - 2014
Réseau Pro
- Responsable Produits de Structure Bois
2003 - 2008
Formations
Ecole Supérieure Bois Nantes Groupe ESB (Nantes)
Nantes
1999 - 2002
Réseau
Christophe RACAUT
David GUILBERT
Emeric MAZAN
Francois CASTEL
James MATUSZCZAK
Jean-Pierre CARTIER
Jerome BOURDON
Laurent VIRY
Mihaela PANESCU
Patrick GRIGNARD