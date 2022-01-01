Menu

Olivier GAVOIS

  • Suez Groupe
  • Head of architecture and data for Suez France

Courbevoie

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Suez Groupe - Head of architecture and data for Suez France

    Informatique | Courbevoie (92400) 2019 - maintenant water & waste

  • Suez Environnement - Head of architecture for Eau France

    Informatique | PARIS LA DEFENSE 2015 - 2019

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

