Olivier KERAUDREN

Mes compétences :
Management
Gestion de projet
Steam turbine
Mécanique
Thermique
Entreprises
GE Power
- Senior Engineering Manager - Steam Turbine
2018 - maintenantResponsible for the steam turbine engineering teams in GE Boulogne: turbine design, steam path, performance, mechanical integrity, process design, process control, nuclear safety.
GE Power
- Senior Project Engineering Manager
2015 - 2018Scope : ARABELLE steam turbine and auxiliary systems (conventional island)
Project Hinkley Point C in UK, EPR Reactor: 2 units of 1630MW.
Early Contractor Involvement / Contract negotiation & execution phases.
- Responsible for the contract execution of Engineering scope of work;
- Responsible for Engineering and Quality budget, ensuring that engineering deliverables are produced on time and to budget with the required level of quality;
- Purchase orders to ALSTOM/GE factories and sub suppliers, Non conformity management during manufacturing;
- Management of technical risks and opportunities, support to claim negotiation;
- Interface management with external parties (client/suppliers/internal partners);
- Site support for all technical and quality topics.
Alstom Power
- Project Engineering Manager
Levallois-Perret Cedex2010 - 2015Project Engineering Manager for nuclear steam turbine
Scope : ARABELLE steam turbine and auxiliary systems
2015:
- Project Hinkley Point C in UK, EPR Reactor from AREVA: 2 units of 1630MW.
Early Contractor Involvement / Contract negotiation phases.
2014:
- Project Xudapu in China / AP1000 reactor from WESTINGHOUSE: 2 Units of 1290MW.
Engineering, Prcurement/manufacturing phases.
2010-2013
- Project Hongyanhe Phase 1 & 2 in China: 4 Units of 1119MW in China/ CPR1000 reactor from CGNPC.
Engineering, procurement/manufacturing, erection & commissioning, guarantee phases.
- Projects Ling Ao II, Ningde, Fuqing, Fangjiashan in China: 12 Units of 1100MW.
Guarantee phase.
Alstom Power
- System Engineer for nuclear steam turbine, Order engineering team
Levallois-Perret Cedex2009 - 2009- Process design & equipment’s specifications for EPR projects (Flamanville 3 & Taishan);
- Sub-supplier technical choices;
- Technical follow-up and support to equipment manufacturing.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
- Combustion and after treatment Engineer
Rueil Malmaison2005 - 2009- Particle Filter regeneration system development (2007-2008):
o Management of a team of 4 people (Engineers & technicians);
o Risk Assessment and Functional Analysis;
o Transversal coordination of specialists and operators working on vehicles & engine test benches.
- Euro VI Combustion system development (2005-2006).
Safran Engineering Services (Teuchos)
- Engine cooling system Engineer for RENAULT
2003 - 2005Thermal management and aerodynamic simulations on vehicle development projects.