Olivier KERAUDREN

BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT

Senior Manager - Steam Turbine Engineering

Mes compétences :
Management
Gestion de projet
Steam turbine
Mécanique
Thermique

Entreprises

  • GE Power - Senior Engineering Manager - Steam Turbine

    2018 - maintenant Responsible for the steam turbine engineering teams in GE Boulogne: turbine design, steam path, performance, mechanical integrity, process design, process control, nuclear safety.

  • GE Power - Senior Project Engineering Manager

    2015 - 2018 Scope : ARABELLE steam turbine and auxiliary systems (conventional island)
    Project Hinkley Point C in UK, EPR Reactor: 2 units of 1630MW.
    Early Contractor Involvement / Contract negotiation & execution phases.

    - Responsible for the contract execution of Engineering scope of work;
    - Responsible for Engineering and Quality budget, ensuring that engineering deliverables are produced on time and to budget with the required level of quality;
    - Purchase orders to ALSTOM/GE factories and sub suppliers, Non conformity management during manufacturing;
    - Management of technical risks and opportunities, support to claim negotiation;
    - Interface management with external parties (client/suppliers/internal partners);
    - Site support for all technical and quality topics.

  • Alstom Power - Project Engineering Manager

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2010 - 2015 Project Engineering Manager for nuclear steam turbine
    Scope : ARABELLE steam turbine and auxiliary systems

    2015:
    - Project Hinkley Point C in UK, EPR Reactor from AREVA: 2 units of 1630MW.
    Early Contractor Involvement / Contract negotiation phases.

    2014:
    - Project Xudapu in China / AP1000 reactor from WESTINGHOUSE: 2 Units of 1290MW.
    Engineering, Prcurement/manufacturing phases.

    2010-2013
    - Project Hongyanhe Phase 1 & 2 in China: 4 Units of 1119MW in China/ CPR1000 reactor from CGNPC.
    Engineering, procurement/manufacturing, erection & commissioning, guarantee phases.
    - Projects Ling Ao II, Ningde, Fuqing, Fangjiashan in China: 12 Units of 1100MW.
    Guarantee phase.

  • Alstom Power - System Engineer for nuclear steam turbine, Order engineering team

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2009 - 2009 - Process design & equipment’s specifications for EPR projects (Flamanville 3 & Taishan);
    - Sub-supplier technical choices;
    - Technical follow-up and support to equipment manufacturing.

  • PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN - Combustion and after treatment Engineer

    Rueil Malmaison 2005 - 2009 - Particle Filter regeneration system development (2007-2008):
    o Management of a team of 4 people (Engineers & technicians);
    o Risk Assessment and Functional Analysis;
    o Transversal coordination of specialists and operators working on vehicles & engine test benches.
    - Euro VI Combustion system development (2005-2006).

  • Safran Engineering Services (Teuchos) - Engine cooling system Engineer for RENAULT

    2003 - 2005 Thermal management and aerodynamic simulations on vehicle development projects.

Formations

