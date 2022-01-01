Olivier KUNSTMANN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Saint-Laurent-de-Condel
COMPETENCE AREA
• Setting up of a centralized purchasing structure covering several subsidiaries,
• Purchasing department management : locally plus on-site managers,
• Global raw material and components purchasing management,
• Suppliers database management,
• Indirect costs purchasing management : investments and services,
• Automotive project management : serial and innovative products,
• Set up subcontracting operations in Low Cost Countries,
• Renewed industrial plant (300 employees),
• Commercial prospecting and product promotion.
APPLICATIONS AREAS
• Automotive industry,
• Packaging food industry (milk and water plastics screw caps),
• Cotton buds manufacture,
• Luxury aluminum anodized components.
SKILLS
• Cost breakdown of parts and indirect costs services,
• Development and follow up of savings portfolio,
• Creation and update of procedures (ISO 9001 - 2000),
• Global Sourcing, marketing reverse, tradeshows,
• Automotive project management (budget, value analysis, design, progress, and validation, conferences),
• FMECA management (Failure Mode, Effects, and Criticality Analysis),
• Subcontracting.
Mes compétences :
Achats