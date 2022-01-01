Olivier KUNSTMANN

COMPETENCE AREA

• Setting up of a centralized purchasing structure covering several subsidiaries,

• Purchasing department management : locally plus on-site managers,

• Global raw material and components purchasing management,

• Suppliers database management,

• Indirect costs purchasing management : investments and services,

• Automotive project management : serial and innovative products,

• Set up subcontracting operations in Low Cost Countries,

• Renewed industrial plant (300 employees),

• Commercial prospecting and product promotion.



APPLICATIONS AREAS

• Automotive industry,

• Packaging food industry (milk and water plastics screw caps),

• Cotton buds manufacture,

• Luxury aluminum anodized components.



SKILLS

• Cost breakdown of parts and indirect costs services,

• Development and follow up of savings portfolio,

• Creation and update of procedures (ISO 9001 - 2000),

• Global Sourcing, marketing reverse, tradeshows,

• Automotive project management (budget, value analysis, design, progress, and validation, conferences),

• FMECA management (Failure Mode, Effects, and Criticality Analysis),

• Subcontracting.



