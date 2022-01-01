Menu

Olivier KUNSTMANN

FLEURY SUR ORNE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Saint-Laurent-de-Condel

En résumé

COMPETENCE AREA
• Setting up of a centralized purchasing structure covering several subsidiaries,
• Purchasing department management : locally plus on-site managers,
• Global raw material and components purchasing management,
• Suppliers database management,
• Indirect costs purchasing management : investments and services,
• Automotive project management : serial and innovative products,
• Set up subcontracting operations in Low Cost Countries,
• Renewed industrial plant (300 employees),
• Commercial prospecting and product promotion.

APPLICATIONS AREAS
• Automotive industry,
• Packaging food industry (milk and water plastics screw caps),
• Cotton buds manufacture,
• Luxury aluminum anodized components.

SKILLS
• Cost breakdown of parts and indirect costs services,
• Development and follow up of savings portfolio,
• Creation and update of procedures (ISO 9001 - 2000),
• Global Sourcing, marketing reverse, tradeshows,
• Automotive project management (budget, value analysis, design, progress, and validation, conferences),
• FMECA management (Failure Mode, Effects, and Criticality Analysis),
• Subcontracting.

Mes compétences :
Achats

Entreprises

  • TECMA - Supply Chain Manager

    FLEURY SUR ORNE 2015 - maintenant Located at Caen in Normandy (France), TECMA group combines two complementary companies: TECMA and SAIM. Their fields of activity range from design of machines for extruded polymer and elastomer shaping, special machines and tailored equipment, through to machining of mechanical parts. Their know-how applied to an active innovation policy allows TECMA to meet the demands of the most ambitious projects.
    In this business I’m in charge to organize the business of Purchasing and Logistics in order to follow the international development of the group, which exports 70% of its production.
    The Group integrates different specialties in mechanics, electronics, robotics, vision, ...
    From a complex portfolio, the strategy deployed is to set a policy framework to establish sustainable commercial relations, developments of complex machines in a very short time and profitability to be able to support our international positioning.

  • ACGB - Supply Chain Manager

    2014 - 2015 Co-owner of this business, I am in charge of the administration of the main plant in BAVENT (near CAEN in NORMANDY), which includes responsabilities of the cash and the supply-chain management (purchaising, procurement, logistics, scheduling and the warehouses).
    We employ 95 people inside our manufacturing location and we manage our own 3 sales offices (UK, Germany and Nederland) and a network of distributors in Europe.
    Over 50% of our business is sold outside France.

    Our activity involves design, manufacturing and commercial distribution of tanks with fuel, hydraulic, and water for industrial vehicles, Trucks and trailers, buses, coaches, boats and yachts, trains, construction machinery, heavy lifting equipment, special civilian and military vehicles, …
    We are also manufacturing industrials equipment’s for aeronautics and defense applications

    Our process includes plasma, water-jet & milling cutting machines, folding presses, roll bending machines, welding machines (MIG & TIG), boiler making, assembly, weld Aluminum and stainless steel, finish and surface treatment.

    Our clients are the leaders in our field of activities. We are memberships of SOTRABAN, MOVEO, ARIA, MERCURIAL and NORMANDY AEROSPACE clusters.

  • ACTICAP INDUSTRIES - Sales & Marketing Manager

    2012 - 2013 Research and design offices are dedicated to conceive and develop complex plastic components, metallic and electronic sets with multifaceted mechanical devices Our skills extend in various business sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace, Household electrical appliances, Railroad, Food-processing industry, Energy and the Consumer goods. (Faurecia, Oxylane, ADEO group, Benteler, Faurecia, SEB group, Zodiac, ..).

  • Advanced Comfort Systems - Purchasing Director

    2008 - 2012 SUMMARY
    My engineering background, my degree in purchasing management (DESMA) and my 20 years of experience in the industry allow me to develop extensive international experience in purchasing, business development marketing & sales management.
    I have broad experience with numerous customers and suppliers to to confront the daily challenges of purchasing group responsible and member of the executive committee.

    SPECIALITIES
    - Deployment of risk management
    - Knowledge of industry and its procedures,
    - Management of multidisciplinary team,
    - Coordination of a network of global competencies,
    - Deployment of purchasing strategies,
    - Definition, conduct and operation of contracts management
    - Management of outsourced and co-developed projects,
    - Creation of new innovative concepts, assessing their relevance and patent filings,
    - Animation conferences and trade shows.

  • Sora Composites (Sotira/SPPP) - Purchasing Director

    2006 - 2008 Composites components Manufacturer in two distinct elements giving a total solution :
    * SOTIRA, the leader in both injection and low pressure moulding, with a comprehensive know how in the production of composite parts reinforced with glass or carbon fibre.
    * The companies making up SPPP specialise in the painting of plastic and composite parts. They meet the most exacting quality standards demanded by their customers who are major European industrial groups.

  • INERGY AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS - Purchasing Commodities Manager

    lyon 1999 - 2005 Commodity manager on Plastics, Industrial gases and components – 80M€ Budget.
    - Coordination of purchasing strategies (Definition, control and exploitation of fixed-term contracts).
    - Buying centers Management with a worldwide purchasers network (requirements – Exploration - Analysis – Transaction Choice – Negotiation Contract granting).
    - Close collaboration with world wide structured: commercial department, Research & Development Centre and production locations related to the needs of your responsible projects.
    - Engineer school training - Documentation and reporting of project status and project results.

Formations

  • IAE Grenoble IAE (Saint Martin D'Hères)

    Saint Martin D'Hères 2001 - 2003 DESMA (Grenoble Business School), Masters in Purchasing Management

    Activities and Societies: Thesis defended June 2003 on the “Make or buy choice reflection in a joint-venture situation” Method Solving employed by Inergy to make a choice on a strategic component.

  • Université Reims Champagne Ardenne

    Reims 1991 - 1994 Diplôme d'Ingénieur en Emballages et Conditionnement - Engineer, Packing and Conditioning engineer

    Activities and Societies: Training by ARCELOR on the stamped stainless steel packaging and by Yves Saint Laurent Perfumes on the outsourcing of stamped and anodized aluminium components suppliers’ choice.

Réseau