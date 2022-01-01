Hi,



Recently graduated with a MASTER’S DEGREE in MATERIALS CHEMISTRY (Sorbonne university/UPMC, Paris), I am looking for either an employment abroad or in France and I am open to any suggestions in the field of

- biomaterials,

- nanomaterials,

- surfaces treatment and/or coating processes.



I’m proactive, curious, have a team spirit and like multidisciplinary environment. I speak French and English (internship in Ireland during 6 months, 2017). Along my chemistry expertise, my profile has several features in biology and microbiology with other skills in environment and quality management.



My ideal plan would be to work in research and development, either in laboratory or in industry.

I hope to contribute in the development of innovative materials with multifunctional properties, to study their reactivities and their interactions with their environment but also to work on chemistry in association with biology.



I am interested in several fields of application such as : health (anti-bacterial coating, regenerative medicine, probe), medical devices (implantology systems, surgical dressings, ophthalmic glasses), environment (antibiofouling coating, water treatment), food-processing (food packaging), transports (technical materials)…



Please feel free to contact me anytime if you need further information concerning my project or for interviews, meeting and details.

I invite you to read my curriculum vitae as attachment on my Linkedin page :

https://www.linkedin.com/in/olivier-laethem-78878014b/?locale=en_US



Thanks a million for you attentions and your kindness.



You can contact me per

- phone : +33 (0)6 86 32 74 11

- e-mail : olivier.laethem@free.fr





All the best,



Olivier LAETHEM





==============================================================



Bonjour,



Récemment diplômé d’un MASTER RECHERCHE en CHIMIE DES MATERIAUX (Sorbonne université/UMPC), je recherche un emploi à l'étranger (VIE, CDD/CDI) ou en France et reste ouvert à toute suggestion.



Mes compétences portent sur:

- les (bio)matériaux,

- les nanomatériaux,

- les traitements & revêtements de surface.



Mon désir est de contribuer à l’élaboration de matériaux innovants aux propriétés fonctionnelles, étudier leurs réactivités et leurs interactions avec leur environnement, être à l’interface de la chimie et de la biologie.



Je suis quelqu'un de dynamique, curieux, travailleur, ouvert qui aime l’esprit d’équipe et l’aspect pluridisciplinaire. Je maîtrise le français et l’anglais (Irlande, 2017). Hormis la chimie mon profil possède des compétences en biologie, en environnement et dans le management de la qualité.



Les domaines d’applications qui m’attirent sont multiples : santé (revêtements antibactériens, médecine régénérative, sondes), dispositifs médicaux (implantologie, pansements chirurgicaux, verres ophtalmiques), environnement (revêtements antibiofouling, traitements des eaux), agro-alimentaire (emballages alimentaire), transports (matériaux spécifiques)...



Je vous invite à découvrir mon profil plus en détail et à me contacter pour toutes informations supplémentaires ou d’éventuels entretiens. Vous trouverez également mon curriculum vitae en ligne sur ma page Linkedin :

https://www.linkedin.com/in/olivier-laethem-78878014b/?locale=fr_FR



Je vous remercie de votre attention et de votre bienveillance dans cette démarche.



Vous-pouvez également me joindre :

- par mail : olivier.laethem@free.fr

- téléphone : 06 86 32 74 11





Bien à vous,



Olivier LAETHEM



Mes compétences :

Biochimie

Biologie

Biotechnologies

Immunologie

Chimie

Chimie des matériaux

Traitement de surface

Nanotechnologies