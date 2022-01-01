Menu

Olivier LAETHEM

En résumé

Hi,

Recently graduated with a MASTER’S DEGREE in MATERIALS CHEMISTRY (Sorbonne university/UPMC, Paris), I am looking for either an employment abroad or in France and I am open to any suggestions in the field of
- biomaterials,
- nanomaterials,
- surfaces treatment and/or coating processes.

I’m proactive, curious, have a team spirit and like multidisciplinary environment. I speak French and English (internship in Ireland during 6 months, 2017). Along my chemistry expertise, my profile has several features in biology and microbiology with other skills in environment and quality management.

My ideal plan would be to work in research and development, either in laboratory or in industry.
I hope to contribute in the development of innovative materials with multifunctional properties, to study their reactivities and their interactions with their environment but also to work on chemistry in association with biology.

I am interested in several fields of application such as : health (anti-bacterial coating, regenerative medicine, probe), medical devices (implantology systems, surgical dressings, ophthalmic glasses), environment (antibiofouling coating, water treatment), food-processing (food packaging), transports (technical materials)…

Please feel free to contact me anytime if you need further information concerning my project or for interviews, meeting and details.
I invite you to read my curriculum vitae as attachment on my Linkedin page :
https://www.linkedin.com/in/olivier-laethem-78878014b/?locale=en_US

Thanks a million for you attentions and your kindness.

You can contact me per
- phone : +33 (0)6 86 32 74 11
- e-mail : olivier.laethem@free.fr


All the best,

Olivier LAETHEM


Bonjour,

Récemment diplômé d’un MASTER RECHERCHE en CHIMIE DES MATERIAUX (Sorbonne université/UMPC), je recherche un emploi à l'étranger (VIE, CDD/CDI) ou en France et reste ouvert à toute suggestion.

Mes compétences portent sur:
- les (bio)matériaux,
- les nanomatériaux,
- les traitements & revêtements de surface.

Mon désir est de contribuer à l’élaboration de matériaux innovants aux propriétés fonctionnelles, étudier leurs réactivités et leurs interactions avec leur environnement, être à l’interface de la chimie et de la biologie.

Je suis quelqu'un de dynamique, curieux, travailleur, ouvert qui aime l’esprit d’équipe et l’aspect pluridisciplinaire. Je maîtrise le français et l’anglais (Irlande, 2017). Hormis la chimie mon profil possède des compétences en biologie, en environnement et dans le management de la qualité.

Les domaines d’applications qui m’attirent sont multiples : santé (revêtements antibactériens, médecine régénérative, sondes), dispositifs médicaux (implantologie, pansements chirurgicaux, verres ophtalmiques), environnement (revêtements antibiofouling, traitements des eaux), agro-alimentaire (emballages alimentaire), transports (matériaux spécifiques)...

Je vous invite à découvrir mon profil plus en détail et à me contacter pour toutes informations supplémentaires ou d’éventuels entretiens. Vous trouverez également mon curriculum vitae en ligne sur ma page Linkedin :
https://www.linkedin.com/in/olivier-laethem-78878014b/?locale=fr_FR

Je vous remercie de votre attention et de votre bienveillance dans cette démarche.

Vous-pouvez également me joindre :
- par mail : olivier.laethem@free.fr
- téléphone : 06 86 32 74 11


Bien à vous,

Olivier LAETHEM

Mes compétences :
Biochimie
Biologie
Biotechnologies
Immunologie
Chimie
Chimie des matériaux
Traitement de surface
Nanotechnologies

Entreprises

  • Laboratoire de Réactivité de Surfaces (LRS) - UPMC / Sorbonne Université - Assistant de recherche en chimie des matériaux

    2018 - 2018 Sujet : Fonctionnalisation d'une surface d'aluminium nano-structurée : effet sur le comportement bactérien.

    Mots clés : biofilm, adhésion bactérienne, surface inorganique nano-structuré, surface anti-salissure, caractérisation physico-chimique de matériaux, PM-IRRAS, AFM, mouillabilité, traitement de surfaces, aluminium, pseudo-bohémite, polydopamine, biocompatible.

    Matériels et méthodes : meuleuse polisseuse stationnaire (micro-structuration); traitement hydrothermal (nano-structuration et modifiaction chimique de l'état de surface), fonctionnalisation de surface (polydopamine), gogniomètre (test de mouillabilité), PM-IRRAS (spectrométrie infrarouge de réflexion-absorption à modulation de phase), AFM (microscopie à force atomique), test d’adhésion microbienne (S. épidermidis).

    Lien :
    - http://www.lrs.upmc.fr/fr/l-unite-de-recherche.html

  • Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute (TBSI) - Trinity College Dublin - Assistant de recherche en chimie

    2017 - 2017 Sujet : Hydrothiolation (couplage thiol-ène) photo-induite par un rayonnement UV ou une lumière visible en présence d’oxyde de bismuth et de bromotrichlorométhane.

    Article associé:
    Maffeis, V., McCourt, R., Petracca, R., Laethem, O., Camisasca, A., Colavita, P., Giordani, S. and Scanlan, E. (2018). Photocatalytic Initiation of Radical Thiol–ene Reactions Using Carbon-Bi2O3 Nanocomposites. ACS Applied Nano Materials, 1(8), pp.4120-4126.

    Mots clés : réaction radicalaire, catalyse photoredox, couplage thiol-ène, « click » réaction, chimie verte, oxyde de bismuth (photocatalyseur), BrCCl3 (initiateur), bioconjugaison.

    Matériels et méthodes : ampoule à incandescence (25watt), lampe UV (365nm), LED bleu (405nm), RMN (H,C) et 2D (HMBC), chromatographie sur couche mince, extraction liquide-liquide, chromatographie d’adsorption, évaporateur rotatif , rampe à vide et verrerie Schlenk (manipulation sous atmosphère contrôlé).

    Liens :
    - Equipe du laboratoire de chimie
    https://sites.google.com/site/scanlanresearchlab/
    - Article scientifique
    https://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/acsanm.8b00870

  • Edf - Assistant de recherche en chimie des matériaux

    Paris 2016 - 2016 Sujet : Synthèse et caractérisation de couches de contact pour cellules solaires à base de pérovskite.

    Mots clés : Cellule solaire à pérovskites, photovoltaïque, optoélectronique, couches minces, semi-conducteurs, ITO, couches organiques, PCBM, polymères conducteurs, PEDOT:PSS.

    Missions effectuées :
    - réalisation d’une cellule solaire complète et opérationnelle à base de pérovskite.
    - développement d’une méthode de dépôt par spin-coating permettant d’obtenir des couches minces homogène et uniforme.
    - réduction du phénomène d’hystérésis par le dépôt d’interfaces semi-conductrices organiques de type PCBM et PEDOT:PSS par spin-coating.
    - réalisation d’une procédure viable et répétable sans boite à gants.

    Matériels et méthodes : décapage chimique, boite à gants (manipulations sous atmosphère contrôlé), spin-coater (dépôt de couches minces), étude de la mouillabilité de surface, dépôt physique en phase vapeur (PVD), microscopie à balayage (MEB), diffractométrie de rayon X (DRX), mesure J-V, rendement photovoltaïque.

    Liens :
    - http://www.ipvf.fr/lipvf-accueille-ses-40-premiers-chercheurs/
    - http://www.ipvf.fr/

  • Laboratoire MOLTECH-Anjou (CNRS/Université d'Angers) - Assistant de recherche en chimie de synthèse

    2015 - 2015 Sujet : Synthèse de nouveaux fluorophores (Knoevenagal reaction) par ajout de différents atomes halogénés et hétérocycles et étude de leurs émissions à l’état cristallin.

    Superviseur: Prof. Pierre FRERE

  • Agence Générale Des Equipements Et Produits De Santé - Assistant Technicien de laboratoire en BioAnalyses et Contrôles

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Missions effectuées :
    - Essai limite du mercure dans l’acide ascorbique à l’aide de l’ICP-OES.
    - Installation et mise en œuvre d’un nouvel accessoire de réaction et rédaction de sa procédure d’utilisation.

    Superviseur: Dr. Mélisande BERNARD

Formations

  • Université Pierre Et Marie Curie Paris 6 (UPMC) - Sorbonne Université

    Paris 2015 - 2018 Master 2 de Sciences et Technologies – Mention Chimie des matériaux

    MASTER 1 - CHIMIE

    Unités d’enseignement (UEs)/
    Semestre 1
    4C201 - Du microscopique au macroscopique
    4C401 - Chimie Moléculaire
    4C601 - Chimie des Matériaux
    4C011 - Chimie et vivant
    4C014 - Chimie et environnement
    Voir lien :
    - Descriptif des UEs semestre 1
    http://www.master.chimie.upmc.fr/fr/01_M1/01-M1S1/

    Semestre 2 (Spécialisation)
    4C502 - Chimie organique biologique
    4C702 - Matériaux polym

  • Université Angers -UFR Sciences

    Angers 2013 - 2015 DEUG Sciences de la Vie et Géosciences

  • Ecole Supérieure Des Techniques De Biologie Appliquée (ESTBA)

    Paris 2011 - 2013 BTS BioAnalyse et Contrôles

    Ecole Supérieure des Techniques de Biologie Appliquée - ESTBA
    2011 - 2013
    BTS en Bioanalyses & contrôles

    Le technicien supérieur de Bioanalyses et Contrôles travaille au sein d'une équipe. Il met en œuvre, il optimise et il actualise les méthodologies et les techniques d'analyses. Sa mission s'inscrit dans la démarche qualité des entreprises des secteurs concernés (industries agro-alimentaires,

  • UPEC - Université Paris-Est Créteil (Ex-Université Paris 12)

    Creteil 2010 - 2011

  • Lycée D'Arsonval

    Saint Maur Des Fosses 2007 - 2010 Baccalauréat STL/BGB

Réseau