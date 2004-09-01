Olivier LAFON

Je totalise treize annees d'expatriation Asie/Chine dans l'industrie mecanique de haute precision (machine-outil).
Actuellement en transition de carriere.
Mes compétences :
Asie
Chine
Machine outil
Mécanique
Entreprises
Tornos SA
- General Manager Asie Nord
2008 - maintenantTORNOS GROUP www.tornos.com
Swiss leading group in the field of high precision CNC automatic lathes. Key supplier to medical, watch, electronics and general mechanics manufacturing industries.
Group turnover CHF300Mil. (2007) – 600 employees
General Manager North Asia
Main responsibilities
•Responsibilities over North Asia area (China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Philippines) for sales, service & application.
•Responsible for the set-up and running of the operations (~40 staff, three offices, one techno-centre)
•Ensure annual budget. TO 2009 CHF20Mil.
Veolia Environmental Services
- General Manager Chine
2006 - 2008VEOLIA ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES, www.veolia-environmentalservices.com
BARTIN RECYCLING (WUXI) LTD, www.bartinrecycling.com
French group & worldwide leader in recycling & environmental solutions. Fortune 500.
Group Turnover 2005 €25.2 Billions – 270,000 employees
General Manager
Main Responsibilities
•Plant & operations setup (USD5.25Mil Reg. Capital, 22,000m2, 50 staff)
•Ensure monthly objectives (2500T processing) and positive EBIT/EVA.
•Collecting of domestic industrial waste, manufacturing, processing/recycling and resell
•Import of secondary metals and airplane dismantlement wastes for processing & recycling in China
•Keep high level of commitment to China recycling scene and build-up key relationships with relevant authorities: Environment Bureau, China Recycling Association…
Main Achievements
•Plant setup
•Restructuring of original business plan not in line with market data (assets localization, new business opportunities, change of company status…)
•Processing 1,000T/month by Dec.2008 end, obtaining of additional import licences (AQSIQ), RMB40Mil. based TO 2008
•Formulating strategic guidelines for WEEE (electronics scrap) recycling and dismantling in China
•First China foreign investment in the field. Pioneering domestic market and overseas demand
Georg Fischer
- Operations Manager
Villepinte1998 - 2005GEORG FISCHER +GF+ MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY, www.georgfischer.com
AGIE CHARMILLES GROUP CHINA (SHANGHAI) LTD, www.gfac.com
Swiss group. Machine tools. Swiss leading systems suppliers to the die & mold making industries.
Agie Charmilles Group Turnover CHF1 Billion (2004) - 3,100 employees
•Responsible for the set-up and running of the operations (50 employees)
•General management of the Agie brand in the areas of Hong Kong, PR.China, Taiwan.
•Direction of three offices, control of 35 staff / executives and management of key agents.
•Full P&L responsibilities within the area (import & local made goods, machines, parts, consumables, consulting & servicing, overseas & local billing).
•Ensure annual targets, TO (USD16Mil), ROS 9%, billing units and profitability objectives.
•Consumables & tooling, TO (USD3Mil), EBIT 10% after allocations
•USD1Mil stock (wear & spare parts, consumables), USD1Mil stock (machines)
Main Achievements
•Delivered 30% sales increase a year from scratch operations early 1998 to reach USD15 Mil. in 2004.
•Generated continuous breakeven-profitability results
•Developed the brand from scratch in PRC and revived the brand in Guangdong/HK/Taiwan to enlarge its market coverage through liaison offices and sales agencies.
•Introduced new products segmentation to China and repositioned company products line-up.
•Obtained Technical Centre (Free Trade Zone) profitability by end 2002, 10% EBIT P&L
•Customer satisfaction program implemented to 93% satisfaction by 2002 end.
•Increased China contribution to the brand worldwide sales volume from 6% to 14%.
•Appointment of exclusive / key agents and smooth phase-out / take-overs.