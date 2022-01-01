Menu

Olivier LAFON

PARIS-LA DEFENSE

Election législatives 2022

Mes compétences :
Spring 3.0
J2EE/Java
Jquerymobile
Struts 2.0
JQuery
Rest
Scrum Master
Soa
SCRUM
Sonar

Entreprises

  • Capgemini Technology Services SAS - Technical Team Leader

    PARIS-LA DEFENSE 2013 - maintenant Client : GIP Guichet Entreprise
    Project : IF Streamlining – An iteratively project to redesign the existing site in order to improve performances and maintainability
    Role: Technical Team Leader
    Technical Environment : Java/J2EE, Spring, Hibernate, Drupal 7

  • Capgemini Technology Services SAS - Technical Project Manager

    PARIS-LA DEFENSE 2013 - maintenant Client : CAPGEMINI France
    Project : App-Store– Establishment of an intranet on intellectual property
    Role: Project Manager
    Mission :
    - Lead the project with an Agile methodology
    - Performing a Cagemini internet App-store on reusable components
    - Project management
    - Design specification
    - Time and budget management
    Technical Environment : Jahia , jQuery, JSP, JEE, Spring, Eclipse, Tomcat, Maven2

  • Capgemini Technology Services SAS - Project Manager

    PARIS-LA DEFENSE 2013 - 2014 Client : La Poste
    Project : Bal Reverse – : Collection of certified mails by postman in their distribution
    Role : Project manager
    Mission:
    - Team management
    - Lead the project with an Agile methodology
    - Implementation of monitoring processes of projects : quantification in complexity points
    - Establishing a monitoring tool of Agile projects
    - Automated functional tests
    - Time and budget management
    Technical Environment : LAMP, Architecture REST, XHTML atoms in mySQL database; Automated functional tests - Selenium tool ; project : Agile and Jira tool (Greenhoper)

  • Capgemini - Software architect

    SURESNES 2012 - 2013 Client: MMA (Mutuelles du Mans Assurances)
    Technical foundation necessary for future MMA applications. (mma.fr, clients applications, agencies ...)
    Developing and making available for MMA a framework :
    - Compliant with current standards, ensuring openness and sustainability,
    - Responding to issues of productivity,
    - Promoting the multi-device and multi-channel.

    Achievements:
    - Works on the backlog (Agile methodology), Agile facilitator.
    - Help the choices and orientations architectures.
    - Workshops for writing Users Stories and prioritization of the Product Backlog.
    - Interface with projects using the Framework.

    Technical achievements:
    - Works on mobile developments (X-plateform, native, Web, Mobile Web Application Gateway ...)
    - Creation of the MV strategy testing
    - Setup the API governance.
    - Security Management with Spring Security
    - Creation of a "white" application integrating communications REST, SOAP, application cache & Http parallel calls.
    [...]
    Technical Environment: Grails, Spring Security, Html5, PhoneGap, J2EE, Spring Core, SOAP, REST

  • Capgemini - IT engineer / Team Leader

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Client: ANTS (Agence Nationale des Titres sécurisés)
    Recasting the Information System of the license to comply with the European format.
    Management license involves many entities: prefectures, eight ministries, and "partners" in the private sphere (educational institutions in driving, medical officers, etc.)..
    By its nature, the European project is highly visible both internally and externally.
    Technical Environment: J2EE, Spring, Hibernate, SOA Architecture 5 layers, Design UML, Spring Batch

  • Capgemini - ScrumMaster / Senior software engineer

    SURESNES 2011 - 2012 Client: APEC
    SaaS (Software as a Service) web software for skills assessment managment.
    - Developments on the Open Source Framework XML Field
    - Implementation of REST services & pages,
    - Facilitator (ScrumMaster - AGILE project methodology),
    - Participation in workshops functional and ergonomic
    - Writing User Stories.
    - Animation the daily scrum, sprint review, sprint retrospective.
    - Use of tools (Confluence, Jira, Jenkin, Sonar)

  • Capgemini - Senior software engineer

    SURESNES 2009 - 2011 Client: French Postal Services
    Development of an industrial software for monitoring mail delivery
    - Agile Methodology project with the use of MDA (CIM, PIM, PSM)
    - Management of prints XHTML & SVG with strong performance constraints (80 000 prints / day)
    - Use of collaborative tools (Confluence, BaseCamp, Sourceforge)
    - Run business & ergonomic workshops and monitoring their implementation,
    - Collaboration in acceptance tests,
    - Support the reversibility of the software,
    - Design of services (REST) & pages.

  • Capgemini - Software engineer

    SURESNES 2007 - 2009 Client : Project for the Public Transit Operator of Paris
    Main Technologies: J2EE, JBoss Rules (Drools), MDA

